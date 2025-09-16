Carolyn Wynn Featured in Best-Selling Book EmpowerHER

Carolyn Wynn

Admissions Essay Consultant Inspires Women to Reclaim Their Power and Rewrite Their Story

., MA, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Queenie Effect Publishing proudly features Carolyn Wynn in the international best-selling anthology EmpowerHER, now available on Amazon: https://a.co/d/3pgcK3y . EmpowerHER reached #1 best seller in 13 categories. This collection of empowering stories highlights women who have overcome challenges and chosen courage, resilience, and transformation.Carolyn’s chapter is an inspiring addition to EmpowerHER. She shares her story of leaving an emotionally toxic marriage, a decision that marked the beginning of reclaiming her voice, freedom, and worth. Building her business from the ground up was more than a means of survival, it was a declaration of self-belief and proof that it is never too late to create a new story.“I want to be the voice I once needed,” Carolyn explains. “I know what it feels like to be stuck in a life that doesn’t reflect your worth. Being silenced or scared doesn’t have to be the end of your story. There is life on the other side; full of freedom, healing, and purpose.”Becoming a best-selling author is both thrilling and deeply meaningful for Carolyn. “This milestone represents more than recognition; it is a platform to amplify a message that matters. Storytelling is one of the most powerful tools for connection and transformation, and knowing my words could inspire even one woman to take her first step toward change means everything.”Through her business, The Reluctant Writer, Carolyn helps high school seniors craft compelling college application essays and supports pre-dental and pre-med students with personal statements for professional school admissions. What began as a small initiative grew into a thriving business through word of mouth, especially among dental applicants. Her mission is to create opportunities for others by helping them tell their stories with clarity and confidence, opening doors to their dream schools and futures.Carolyn hopes her chapter in EmpowerHER will inspire women to take bold steps toward living lives aligned with their true worth and dreams. “Whether it’s making a drastic change, pursuing growth, or discovering your true calling, you can do anything you set your mind to. Believe in yourself, trust the journey, and watch as the universe aligns.”Her advice to women who want to EmpowerHER is rooted in trust and faith: “You don’t have to know every step of the path. Trust that everything will work out, even when the how is unclear. The doors that are meant for you will open at the right time.”For more information about Carolyn Wynn and her work as an Admissions Essay Consultant, please contact her directly at thereluctantwriter11@gmail.com

