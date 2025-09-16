Angie Suthers Featured in Best-Selling Book EmpowerHER

Angie Suthers

Soul Activation Guide Inspires Women to Awaken, Align, and Rise Into Their Legacy

., QLD, AUSTRALIA, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Queenie Effect Publishing proudly features Angie Suthers in the international best-selling anthology EmpowerHER, now available on Amazon: https://a.co/d/3pgcK3y . EmpowerHER reached #1 best seller in 13 categories. This powerful collection of stories brings together women from across the globe who have chosen to rise, embody their truth, and inspire others to step into their full potential.Angie’s chapter is a profound addition to EmpowerHER. She shares her journey of self-discovery and awakening, offering her story as both medicine and activation. For Angie, writing was never about chasing recognition, it was about honoring her truth and reminding women everywhere that they were never meant to shrink. They were always meant to rise.“I believe stories are medicine,” Angie shares. “My story, like so many women’s stories, was never meant to stay silent. Writing for EmpowerHER was a sacred calling, a way to place my truth on the page not just for me, but for every woman who has ever whispered, ‘there has to be more.’”For Angie, becoming a best-selling author is both a celebration and a responsibility. “The title is beautiful, but what excites me most is knowing the ripple effect this book will create. Becoming a best-selling author means more women will hold this book in their hands, more women will feel less alone, and more women will remember who they truly are. That is legacy.”Through her work, Angie guides visionary women through her signature body of work, Activated, Aligned & Abundant™. More than a program, it is a living blueprint designed to help women activate deep remembrance, align with their soul truth, and anchor into divine abundance. Her mission is not just personal transformation but generational impact. “When a woman awakens, she gives permission for her daughters, sisters, and community to awaken too,” she explains.Angie’s message to readers is clear: leadership is not about perfection, it is about presence. “I want every woman to feel the pulse of possibility within her,” she says. “Your story carries medicine, your wounds can become wisdom, and you were never meant to play small. To EmpowerHER is to live unapologetically, to lead authentically, and to rise together.”Her advice for women who want to become EmpowerHER is simple yet powerful: “Listen to the whispers. That quiet nudge in your belly, the ache in your heart, the sacred pull you’ve been ignoring, that is your soul speaking. Trust it. Follow it. Build your life around it. Your power begins the moment you decide to stop abandoning yourself.”For more information about Angie Suthers and her work as a Soul Activation Guide, Speaker, and Author, please visit https://angiemarie.org or connect with her on Facebook

