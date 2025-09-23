Australian Author Stephanie Boag Receives International Recognition Through the NYC Big Book Award®!

2025 NYC Big Book Award Winner 2025 NYC Big Book Award Distinguished Favorite Author Stephanie Boag 2025 NYC Big Book Award winner

From the land down under, the Australian author Stephanie Boag impresses the NYC Big Book Award with her two different perspectives on IVF.

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, September 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 2025 NYC Big Book Award recognized two books by the Australian author. The adult title " Sticky Pineapple And A Powerful Mind: Waiting For A Heartbeat " by Stephanie Boag as a category winner in Pregnancy and Childbirth. Boag's children's title " Sticky Pineapple And The Little Precious Gems: How I Came Into This World " took a distinguished favorite in the Childrens-Educational category.The competition is judged by experts from different aspects of the book industry, including publishers, writers, editors, designers, booksellers, librarians and professional copywriters. Winners and distinguished favorites are based on overall excellence.Boag was inspired to write these books, which provide deep personal insights into her journey in the hope that it helps give infertility a voice and provides support to more than 40 million people globally experiencing their own challenging infertility journey, particularly via in vitro fertilization.For more information on her sticky pineapple book series and what inspired her to write them check out her website: www.stickypineapple.com and buy them online via Amazon and thousands of other distribution channels worldwide."Sticky Pineapple And A Powerful Mind: Waiting For A Heartbeat" by Stephanie BoagThe infertility struggles that people experience are real and often not spoken about.Everyone's journey through infertility is unique and personal, yet the feelings of isolation, loneliness, grief, and silent suffering are shared among millions of men and women around the world in their quest to have a healthy baby and start a family of their very own.As a distinguished favorite, a children's book that tackles the topic from a child's perspective was selected:"Sticky Pineapple And The Little Precious Gems: How I Came Into This World"An engaging, creative and imaginary way how two little girls came into the world through in-vitro fertilization (IVF). The book was inspired by a conversation between a five-year-old girl and her mum at bedtime when the former asked, "Mummy, how did I come into this world? Did I come out of your tummy?"NYC Big Book Award received book submissions worldwide. Journalists, well established authors, small and large press, and first time indie authors participated in record numbers. Entries this year were received from the United States as well as countries such as Australia, Canada, China, Dubai, France, Germany, Italy, Portugal, Scotland, Singapore, Sweden, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. Cities represented among the entries were Chicago, Hamburg, Los Angeles, Melbourne, New York, Quebec, Rome, San Francisco, Seattle, Singapore, and Victoria.Publishers included Berrett-Koehler; Brown Books Kids; Central Avenue / Simon & Schuster; Forbes Books; New Harbinger Publications; New York University Press; Old Stone Press; Oxford University Press; Pegasus Books; She Writes Press; University of Massachusetts Press to name a few.Winners included "What is My Legacy?" by Martin Luther King III, Arndrea Waters King, Marc Kielburger and Craig Kielburger; "Mikhail Gorbachev - How he changed our lives" by Bettina Schaefer; Berrett-Koehler's "From Founder to Future: A Business Roadmap to Impact, Longevity, and Employee Ownership" by John Abrams; "Veil of Dawn's Promise" by Joe Sarkic; and "Wild Fox Ridge" by Xue Mo to name some key titles on the awarded list."With so many quality publishers and authors from around the world participating this year, I’m eager to share these books with a global readership," said awards sponsor Gabby Olczak.View the NYC Big Book winners and distinguished favorites at https://www.nycbigbookaward.com/ ---About Author Stephanie Boag in her own words.At forty, I had my first child, Alice, born via IVF after completing nine cycles over more than three years with my husband. When I was forty-two, I was successful on my tenth and final IVF cycle with our second child, Ruby.I always believed that my husband and I would achieve our dream of having our own family together. We are so grateful to science and the medical profession for helping us achieve this and for our strong supportive network of family and friends as we navigated this emotional and physical IVF journey to have two healthy babies of our own.You can find her on:LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/stephanie-boag-9098064/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stephanie.boag.1/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/stephanie.boag.1 Email her at stephanieboag@hotmail.comWebsite: www.stickypineapple.com ---NYC Big Book Award is announced every fall. NYC Big Book Award is announced every fall. NYC Big Book Award is open to all authors, publishers, and illustrators, and includes submissions from the big five publishers: Penguin Random House, HarperCollins, Hachette, Macmillan, and Simon & Schuster.

