Deputy Minister Nomalungelo Gina: 7th Hydrogen Energy Ministerial Meeting

Ministers, colleagues, ladies and gentlemen.

On behalf of the Republic of South Africa and the Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Prof Blade Nzimande, it gives me great pleasure to be speaking to you on the occasion of the 7th Hydrogen Energy Ministerial Meeting to deliberate on the role of hydrogen in the global economy in line with today’s theme titled: “Demand Creation”.

South Africa continues to acknowledge and recognise the Hydrogen Energy Ministerial Meeting as a platform to strengthen and explore global cooperation around the hydrogen economy, in particular the collaboration opportunities on large scale production and utilisation of hydrogen. South Africa recognises the Hydrogen Energy Ministerial Meeting platform as one of the critical platforms to gain insight and knowledge on the status and prospects of hydrogen, which will inform hydrogen economy-related policy decisions that will contribute to decarbonisation targets and enhance energy security.

The theme: “Demand Creation” is relevant and timely. While supply chains for hydrogen and its derivatives are advancing at remarkable speed, their long-term success will depend on our collective ability to generate and sustain demand.

South Africa is actively building domestic demand through the envisaged establishment of hydrogen valleys and hubs as well as the implementation of the registered Strategic Integrated Projects (SIPs). The SIPs registration enables the projects to access more resources and the required infrastructure to support their implementation. These projects will provide a solid baseline for low emissions hydrogen developments to stimulate a local hydrogen economy.

One such example is the Platinum Valley Initiative (PVI), South African version of the Hydrogen Valley, stretching from the north of the country to the east coast at the Port of Richards Bay. Within this corridor, hubs have been identified to support decarbonisation of hard-to-abate sectors such as chemicals, steel, and cement; to drive hydrogen mobility through mining haul trucks and buses; and to introduce hydrogen into the power sector.

Beyond the Valley, South Africa has introduced tax incentives through the Taxation Laws Amendment Act No. 42 of 2024 for the manufacturing of new energy vehicles, including hydrogen-powered vehicles, aimed at stimulating local production and create a strong market for both battery electric and hydrogen mobility.

In pursuing “Demand Creation”, the key factors remain clear: cost competitiveness, credible certification, infrastructure readiness, and inclusivity. If we get this right, demand creation will not only sustain the hydrogen economy but make it a true driver of a just, inclusive and sustainable energy transition.

I thank you.

