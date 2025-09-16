Sydney’s Culinary Scene celebrates Prosciutto di Carpegna PDO

CARPEGNA, PESARO - URBINO, ITALY, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sydney’s world-class food scene was treated to an unforgettable evening as The EU Gem Ham campaign unveiled Prosciutto di Carpegna PDO to a select gathering of media, chefs, restaurateurs, and food royalty.The exclusive launch event, hosted at the acclaimed a’Mare restaurant, celebrated this prized premium, small-batch ham—renowned for its subtly sweet flavour and refined, silky texture. Originating from the rolling hills of Carpegna, this distinguished cured ham is meticulously crafted using time-honoured techniques and patiently aged to perfection, a testament to centuries of European tradition.Guests were welcomed with a warm introduction to the rich heritage of Carpegna prosciutto-making traditions. Chef Andrea Vignali, captivated the room as he hand-carved delicate slices directly from the leg, allowing guests to appreciate the craftsmanship behind every cut. This was followed by a’Mare’s king of cuisine, Alessandro Pavoni, who presented a multi-course menu placing Prosciutto di Carpegna PDO at the heart of each dish, thoughtfully paired with seasonal produce and premium wines.“Prosciutto di Carpegna PDO is much more than a product - it’s a story of tradition, passion, and craftsmanship. Sharing it with Sydney’s creative food community, renowned for its appreciation of provenance and innovation, has been a true pleasure,” said Cristian Tassoni from Consorzio Prosciutto di Carpegna.Chef Andrea Vignali added, “Working with Prosciutto di Carpegna PDO is like working with a piece of art - delicate, nuanced, and full of character. Its elegance elevates any dish while telling a beautiful story of its origins.”The EU Gem Ham campaign is co-financed by the European Union and promotes the use of PDO (Protected Designation of Origin) symbols on food products, guaranteeing authenticity, quality, and artisanal excellence.For more information about Prosciutto di Carpegna PDO, visit www.gemham.eu or follow on Instagram @consorzio_carpegna.

