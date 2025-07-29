Prosciutto di Carpegna PDO meets Sidney's culinary community

CARPEGNA, PESARO - URBINO, ITALY, July 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- This season, Sydney will welcome Prosciutto di Carpegna PDO - a prized premium, small-batch ham—to its world-class food scene. The EU Gem Ham campaign invites chefs, sommeliers, restaurateurs, media and food enthusiasts to experience the unique flavour, heritage and craftsmanship of this remarkable prosciutto.Originating from Carpegna hills, Prosciutto di Carpegna PDO is recognised for its subtly sweet flavour and refined, silky texture. Carefully crafted using time-honoured techniques and meticulously aged, this distinguished cured ham has found its place within Sydney’s vibrant culinary landscape.To celebrate its Australian debut, The EU Gem Ham: Prosciutto di Carpegna PDO will host an exclusive launch event dinner at A'MARE Restaurant, one of Sydney’s acclaimed fine dining destinations. A select group of guests - including media, chefs, industry leaders and restauranteurs - will enjoy an indulgent multi-course dinner heroing Prosciutto di Carpegna PDO, along with seasonal produce and thoughtfully paired wines.In a highlight of the evening, guests will meet a representative from Carpegna, who will share the story behind the region’s ham-making tradition and the passion that fuels its meticulous production.“Prosciutto di Carpegna PDO is much more than a product - it’s a tale of tradition, passion and purity” said Marco Pulici, Project Leader and Vice President of Consorzio di Carpegna. “We’re thrilled to share this experience with Sydney’s creative food community, known for its love of provenance and innovation.”Embraced by leading chefs - including Melbourne’s newly appointed brand ambassador Andrea Vignali, the arrival in Sydney of The EU Gem Ham project marks a meeting point of European craftsmanship and contemporary Australian flair.The EU Gem Ham campaign is co-financed by the European Union and promotes the beauty of PDO and PGI food products—symbols of regional pride, quality assurance and artisanal excellence.This and much more information about Prosciutto Carpegna PDO can be found on the official project website www.gemham.eu and on Instagram @consorzio_carpegna.

