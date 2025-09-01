Fine Food Australia welcomes Prosciutto di Carpegna PDO

In Sydney, at the leading B2B food industry trade fair, tasting and cooking show with Andrea Vignali, brand ambassador for The Eu Gem Ham

CARPEGNA, PESARO - URBINO, ITALY, September 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The path to growth and recognition also passes through the most renowned trade fairs in the sector: the Consorzio Prosciutto di Carpegna PDO is well aware of this and has chosen Fine Food Australia, the most important food industry trade fair on the continent, as a platform to consolidate its position in the Australian market.The fair, which this year takes place in Sydney from September 8 to 11, will be a privileged stage for Prosciutto di Carpegna PDO, not only to promote PDO quality, millennial tradition, and food safety, but also to gratify the trade operators with its authentic taste.The Prosciutto di Carpegna PDO stand (E38) will be brought to life by the presence of executive chef Andrea Vignali, brand ambassador for the “The EU Gem Ham: Prosciutto di Carpegna PDO” project. Tastings and cooking shows are scheduled every day: at 11:00 a.m., visitors can watch Vignali's culinary performance with his recipe based on Rock Melon, Stracciatella & Prosciutto di Carpegna PDO with Balsamic Vinegar; at 1:00 p.m., it will be time for the recipe with Asparagus, Prosciutto di Carpegna PDO & Aerated Grana Padano Crust.“Australia is showing an increasing appreciation for premium products and made in Europe food delicacies, such as our Prosciutto di Carpegna PDO, which is the result of manual processing, a skilful curing method and strict regulations that protect the quality of the product. That is why this four-day fair represents a unique opportunity to strengthen our presence in this country, which, in the last year alone, has given us great satisfaction, as evidenced by a 49% increase in sales," said Marco Pulici, vice president of the Prosciutto di Carpegna PDO Consortium.Participation in Fine Food is an integral part of the program planned by “The EU Gem Ham” campaign co-financed by the European Union which promotes the beauty of PDO food products symbols of regional pride, quality assurance and artisanal excellence.This and much more information about Prosciutto Carpegna PDO can be found on the official project website www.gemham.eu and on Instagram @consorzio_carpegna.

