14 Authors, One Vision: The Fire We Carry, Tops Amazon Charts in Business, Education, and Personal Growth

All Co-authors Collage Billboard At Times Square Best Seller List

A global anthology unites 14 authors sharing powerful stories of resilience and impact, now topping Amazon charts across multiple categories.

Each author’s journey carries a flame that lights the way for others. With its launch celebrated on the Times Square billboard in New York, the anthology has already made its mark on the global stage.” — Jawad Araf

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global anthology "The Fire We Carry: Stories of Borderless Impact" has officially reached #1 Bestseller status on Amazon in multiple categories. The book also secured the title of Amazon’s Top New Release in the United States, reflecting its immediate impact with readers. The anthology ranked:

#1 in Business & Economics Globalization

#1 in Biographies of Educators

#1 in Personal Transformation & Spirituality

#1 in Men’s Personal Spiritual Growth

#1 in Personal Success & Spirituality

#1 in Motivational Growth & Spirituality

This achievement highlights the growing demand for authentic voices and real stories that transcend borders.

ABOUT THE BOOK

The Fire We Carry: Stories of Borderless Impact is a collection of personal journeys from changemakers around the world. Each contributor has faced struggles, broken through barriers, and turned pain into purpose. Their stories reveal how one spark, when shared with courage, can ignite transformation far beyond borders.

What makes this anthology special is its honesty and diversity. From entrepreneurs and educators to veterans and health professionals, each author brings a unique story of resilience and leadership. The book is not just about personal victories. It is about building bridges of empathy, action, and hope in a world often divided by culture, geography, and circumstance.

Readers will find lessons of perseverance, strength, and inspiration. They will see how ordinary people created an extraordinary impact, proving that personal stories can drive global change.

MEET THE AUTHORS

The anthology brings together an extraordinary group of 14 co-authors. Their combined expertise and life experiences give the book its depth and global reach.

⦿ Jawad Araf Khan is a young entrepreneur, speaker, and trainer committed to empowering youth and business owners worldwide through education, innovation, and opportunity. He leads Trio Business Cubers Ltd. and Success2Success International Publishing. Recognized with international awards and media features, his vision is to reduce unemployment and create a generation of self-reliant leaders.



⦿ Monique Turner is a keynote speaker, author, and youth advocate. Through her S.T.O.P. programs and school assemblies, she helps individuals and families make smarter emotional decisions and find purpose.



⦿ Dr. Josel Doyle is a double board-certified neonatologist, transformation coach, and founder of JAAD’s Purpose. She helps professionals, especially women physicians, overcome burnout and reclaim their time and health through faith-driven coaching.



⦿ Shari R. Sears is an inspirational writer who delivers messages of hope, resilience, and transformation. Her words encourage readers to discover inner strength and embrace growth with courage and clarity.



⦿ Patricia A. Marston is a four-time bestselling author, a Board-Certified Master Mental Health Coach, and the founder of Beyond The Sunset LLC NY. Inspired by personal loss, she now helps others navigate grief with hope, healing, and emotional restoration.



⦿ Verna Hamilton is a 6x bestselling author and storyteller whose work inspires hope and healing. Her book Already Broken, continues her lifelong mission to touch hearts through powerful narratives.



⦿ Dr. Tina Riley is an Air Force veteran, bestselling author, and entrepreneur. Through writing, mentorship, and business leadership, she empowers others to find purpose, overcome obstacles, and leave legacies.



⦿ Omaya Agak is a pharmacist, bestselling author, and Managing Director of Nairobi Hospice. Through The Omaya Foundation, she transforms grief into impact, honoring her father’s legacy with community healing.



⦿ Dr. Dawn Menge is an award-winning author with over 90 literacy awards and more than 200 film festival honors. With a PhD in Education and decades of teaching experience, her Queen Vernita series inspires inclusive learning worldwide.



⦿ Vimi Seeramsingh is a transformation strategist, international speaker, and founder of Saphalta Services Global, LLC. Her bestselling book Pause. Focus. Thrive and her Champagne Moments™ framework empower clients to lead with purpose and confidence.



⦿ Dr. Celeste Johnson-Matheson is a #1 bestselling and award-winning author, public servant, and CEO of Keep Me Near the Cross. Recognized alongside Oprah Winfrey and Melinda Gates in American Leading Ladies, she is dedicated to leadership and service.



⦿ Dr. Tracy A. Allen is a retired U.S. Army Officer, Bronze Star recipient, and three-time breast cancer survivor. She holds a Doctorate in Mental Health Counseling, two Master’s degrees, and a Bachelor’s in Behavioral Sciences. Founder of TrayLuxe Design, she mentors future leaders with purpose and inspiration.



⦿ Jescika Holloway is a 3X international bestselling author, inspirational speaker, and recipient of the Phenomenal Woman Award. She empowers others to embrace their purpose and create lasting transformation.



⦿ Virginia Beard is an entrepreneur, speaker, and author who overcame a difficult divorce and now inspires others to heal and grow. She runs a nonprofit for young readers and promotes resilience through faith.



LOOKING AHEAD

The success of The Fire We Carry is not just measured in rankings but in the movement it represents. These stories are reminders that impact has no borders. Each author’s journey carries a flame that lights the way for others. With its launch celebrated on the Times Square billboard in New York, the anthology has already made its mark on the global stage. Readers worldwide are invited to join this movement and experience the fire these changemakers carry.

The Fire We Carry: Stories of Borderless Impact is now available on Amazon.

Grab your copy now!

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.