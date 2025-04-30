'Women of Power: Celebrating Three Outstanding Women Transforming Lives and Breaking Barriers'

Woman of Power "Dr. Iris Wright" Woman of Power "Tiffani Teachey" Woman of Power "Brandi Khan"

The Women of Power campaign is a bold initiative dedicated to celebrating extraordinary women who lead with strength, resilience, and vision.

The "Women of Power" campaign honors fearless, visionary women redefining leadership. This initiative highlights pioneers who rise above challenges, spark progress, and leave a lasting impact.” — Success2Success International Venture

BOLINGBROOK, IL, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The "Women of Power" movement recognizes trailblazing women across industries who break barriers, drive change, and make significant global contributions. The campaign’s mission is to amplify the voices of these influential women, acknowledge their impact, and create a platform that inspires future generations. By highlighting their achievements, Women of Power encourages a more inclusive and empowered world where leadership, innovation, and authenticity take center stage.

This campaign is proudly run by Success2Success Global Ventures, an organization dedicated to honoring and uplifting women who are making a powerful impact in their communities and industries.

Meet the Women of Power :

⦿ Dr. Iris Wright ⦿

Visionary Entrepreneur, Best-Selling Author & Advocate for Justice

📧 sales@iris-wright.com || 🌐 www.iris-wright.com

From humble beginnings in restaurant management to becoming a powerhouse in healthcare, business, and publishing, Dr. Iris Wright is a bold example of what it means to lead with purpose. At 28, she made a courageous shift into the healthcare field—a decision that ignited her passion for service and laid the foundation for a series of successful ventures. Today, she stands at the helm of multiple enterprises, including Caring Hearts Telecare, Wrights Virtual Services, Wright Way Logistics, Wrights Holdings, and her literary empire, Author Iris Wright & Publishing.

A serial entrepreneur and celebrated author, Dr. Wright channels her life experiences and relentless determination into every page she writes. Her best-selling series—Injustice, Black Diamond Chronicles, and the recent Being Me Is Enough—give voice to stories that need to be heard. In 2025, she cemented her global presence by becoming a celebrity co-author in The Impact Leaders alongside Kevin Harrington, the original Shark from Shark Tank.

Her advocacy extends far beyond business. Dr. Wright is the passionate founder of The Injustice Movement, created to champion the wrongly accused and reunite families torn apart by broken systems. Recognized with the 2024 Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award, featured among Forbes’ Top 20 Entrepreneurs, and nominated for Inc.'s Female Founders 500, she is a true force for equity, compassion, and change.

To Dr. Wright, leadership is service in motion. She defines it as the courage to create opportunities, the resilience to rise after every setback, and the wisdom to empower others through example. A woman of power, she believes in building her table and inviting others to take their rightful seat beside her.

Dr. Iris Wright leads with integrity, vision, resilience, and heart in everything she does, whether writing a best-seller, launching a new venture, or mentoring the next wave of changemakers. Her mission is to uplift, inspire, and transform lives one story, one act of service, and one bold step at a time.

⦿ Tiffani Teachey ⦿

Founder & Editor-in-Chief, STEM Crew Magazine

📧 info@stemcrewmagazine.com

Tiffani Teachey is a senior mechanical engineer with two decades of engineering experience. She is a dedicated STEM advocate, TEDx international speaker, and best-selling children’s book author. As the founder and editor-in-chief of STEM Crew Magazine, she leads a platform highlighting STEM professionals and providing valuable resources for students, parents, and educators.

Within the first year of the magazine’s launch, Tiffani featured over 100 STEM trailblazers, fostering awareness and representation in science, technology, engineering, and math. Her books, including What Can I Be? STEM Careers from A to Z, the STEM Crew Kids Adventures series, and the STEM Experiments for Kids series, aim to engage young readers and encourage interest in STEM from an early age.

Tiffani also hosts the Read It Right Radio Show on WDRBmedia and the Women in Engineering Podcast for the Engineering Management Institute, where she shares career guidance and elevates voices in the STEM community. Through her publishing companies, Thrive Edge Publishing and Inspired Authors Publishing, she supports professionals in creating children’s books that reflect diverse careers and stories.

She holds a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering and a Master of Science in Engineering Management from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte. She is pursuing a Ph.D. in Leadership Studies at North Carolina A&T State University. Her international outreach has included book distribution and speaking engagements in South Africa, Ghana, Botswana, and Italy.

Tiffani’s leadership style focuses on service, authenticity, and impact. She aims to inspire the next generation of STEM leaders by increasing access, representation, and mentorship.

Follow her work at @stemcrewmag and download free resources at www.stemcrewmagazine.com.

⦿ Brandi Khan ⦿

Intuitive Astrologer & Founder, Brandi Khan LLC

📧 brandikhan84@gmail.com

Brandi Khan describes herself as an “accidental mystic.” For over 15 years, she dedicated herself to homeschooling her four children—a journey leading to her spiritual awakening. What began as a personal quest for growth soon evolved into a calling to support others on their energetic and emotional journeys.

Her path began with Reiki training, eventually earning the title of Reiki Master in 2012. She later expanded her spiritual toolbox as an intuitive medium and astrologer. Brandi’s dedication to healing also inspired her to earn a Master of Science in Psychology and become a certified Rapid Transformational Therapy (RTT) practitioner. She serves as a mental wellness coach for teens and adolescents through Clayful Health.

Brandi hosts Stellar Parenting on A1R Psychic Radio, offering weekly astrological insights to support conscious parenting. She has appeared on Hay House Radio with her mentor, James Van Praagh, and is a contributing author in Signs and Synchronicities, When Angels Speak, and The Last Breath. Her work has been published in The Gifted Mystic, Edify Your Soul, and The Evolving Astrologer.

To Brandi, leadership means living the values one hopes to inspire. She believes authentic power comes from purpose, integrity, compassion, and the courage to remain true to one’s path, even in the face of misunderstanding. She holds space for profound transformation with every session through empathy and intention.

Brandi specializes in helping parents design intentional parenting strategies based on their child’s astrological blueprint. To learn more or book a session, visit BrandiKhan.com.

