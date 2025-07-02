Success2Success International Magazine Celebrates Its Groundbreaking 11th Issue Highlighting Power, Purpose, and Impact

Success2Success International Magazine Issue 11 Magazine Interview Features Magazine Contributory Authors

The 11th issue features Dr. Josel Doyle on the cover and honors powerful individuals redefining success through service and impact.

We are not here to glorify perfection. We are here to spotlight power, purpose, and people who are building something bigger than themselves.” — Editor-in-Chief Jawad Araf Khan

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Success2Success International Magazine proudly announces the release of its 11th issue, marking a significant milestone in its journey of spotlighting individuals who lead with purpose, impact their communities, and redefine what it means to succeed.

This issue is not only a celebration of excellence but a powerful statement about the rise of authentic leadership in today's complex world. Featuring a dynamic range of high achievers, the 11th edition honors voices that are transforming industries, rebuilding communities, and healing lives, starting with the cover feature, Dr. Josel Doyle.

“Each story carries heart, legacy, and resilience. We chose individuals who uplift others through service, innovation, and faith,” says Editor-in-Chief Jawad Araf Khan. Managing Editor Ahnaf Atif Muin adds, “We are proud to showcase voices that are too often overlooked. These are changemakers, trailblazers, and builders of generational impact. The 11th issue stands as a living testament to what's possible when purpose meets perseverance.”

◘ COVER STORY: DR. JOSEL DOYLE BUILDING A LEGACY ◘

On the cover of this milestone issue is Dr. Josel Doyle, a double board-certified neonatologist and pediatrician who serves with distinction at Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka, Kansas. Her medical expertise spans neonatal abstinence syndrome, respiratory distress syndrome, and neonatal nutrition. She leads the Family-Centered Care Committee and sits on the NICU Developmental and Relationship Committee. Her influence also shapes policy through her role with the Kansas Perinatal Collaborative.

However, Dr. Doyle’s journey goes far beyond hospital walls. As the founder of JAAD’s Purpose, she is championing health equity, policy advocacy, and women's empowerment on a global scale. Her coaching program, Intentional GRACE MD, empowers faith-driven women to build wealth, maintain wellness, and pursue purpose unapologetically.

“I thought I had to wait until retirement to make a difference back home. God had other plans,” Dr. Doyle shares. She is now actively building the foundation for a regional children’s hospital, a dream she first declared at the age of five. A devoted caregiver to her aging parents and a philanthropic voice in the Caribbean Health Collaboration, Dr. Doyle embodies leadership rooted in service, faith, and community.

◘ FEATURED INTERVIEWS: IN WHO RISE THROUGH PURPOSE ◘

◉ Patricia A. Marston

CEO and founder of Beyond The Sunset LLC, Patricia turned unimaginable grief into a global mission. Her business began from personal tragedy and evolved into a source of comfort and strength for others navigating loss. As a board-certified master mental health coach specializing in grief and loss, she has become a pillar for emotional wellness and healing.

Raised in Jamaica, Patricia studied small business management to build something sustainable. Despite facing early financial barriers, she found support through the community and faith. “I didn’t just build a business. I built a mission,” she says. Her work opens essential conversations around healing, faith, and strength.

◉ Patricia Hartfield

Founder of Girlz Rise Academy, Patricia Hartfield, is reshaping education by nurturing confidence and creativity in young girls from grades 1 to 3. Her school is more than an institution—it’s a haven for character-building, self-expression, and purpose.

“Early on, I realized that traditional education wasn't quite fitting the bill for my vision of empowering young girls,” she reflects.

After setbacks that threatened her dream, Patricia regrouped and returned stronger, more committed to her mission. “Sometimes, it’s the setbacks that lead to the most significant growth,” she explains. Her story is one of tenacity and transformation, driven by love for her students and community.

◉ Rosie Thames

Rosie’s story is one of profound reinvention. After retiring from military service during the pandemic, enduring a divorce, and seeing her multi-six-figure business collapse, she found herself at a crossroads. Instead of retreating, she launched Coach Rosie Empire™, a brand that teaches women how to monetize their message, build faith-led brands, and turn pain into purpose.

Endorsed by personal development legend Les Brown, Rosie’s work has generated over $55K in 60 days. “Purpose over performance. Impact over algorithms,” Rosie says. Her model blends storytelling with digital strategy and faith-based entrepreneurship to build movements that serve, not just sell.

◉ Dr. Dominique M. Carson

As a licensed massage therapist and founder of Mani Benedette LLC, Dr. Dominique is transforming how we view wellness. She delivers mobile massage therapy for executives and entrepreneurs, meeting clients wherever they are, literally and emotionally.

“Touch is not a luxury. It’s a requirement,” she states. Her business, inspired by her upbringing in Brooklyn and entrepreneurial mentorship from her aunt, reflects resilience and adaptability. From surviving a near-fatal car crash to honoring her late friend through a renewed sense of mission, Dr. Carson’s journey is one of relentless purpose. She’s also a published author, an award-winning changemaker, and the first African American honored on the Wall of Fame at Brooklyn College. Visit www.manibenedettellc.amtamembers.com to book her mobile massage services.

◘ CONTRIBUTING AUTHORS AND CHANGEMAKERS ◘

In addition to featured interviews, the magazine includes contributions from inspiring thought leaders who are shaping lives around the world:

▶Shari R. Sears, a retired U.S. Army veteran and educator, shares insight on resilience and spiritual growth.

▶ Vimi Seeramsingh, transformation strategist and bestselling author of Pause. Focus. Thrive., blends mindfulness and business coaching to help others lead with intention.

▶ Rev. Joanne BarryColon, a personal trainer and Reiki healer with over 40 years of experience, empowers women to rise in purpose through movement and holistic wellness.

▶ Cee Cee Caldwell, founder of A Healthier U Lifestyle Co., offers strategies for wellness, self-care, and authentic living. Her lifestyle brand reflects confidence, creativity, and clarity.

ABOUT SUCCESS2SUCCESS INTERNATIONAL MAGAZINE

Success2Success International Magazine is a global platform dedicated to honoring excellence, leadership, and impact-driven lives. Each issue curates voices that embody resilience, purpose, and transformational leadership. The 11th issue serves as a bold declaration: true success is not only about personal achievement. It is about how we uplift others, break barriers, and build legacies rooted in faith and action.



To explore the full issue, schedule an interview, or request a press kit, please visit s2sinternationalmag.com.



