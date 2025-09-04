Eagle Americas Partners with Anstar Corporation to Expand Reach in the Midwest

Eagle Americas partners with Anstar Corporation

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Eagle Americas , the newly launched U.S. subsidiary of Eagle Lasers , is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Anstar Corporation, a leading CNC machine tool distributor with over two decades of industry expertise. This collaboration expands Eagle’s agent network into the Midwest, covering Illinois and Indiana.The partnership strengthens Eagle Americas’ mission of making world-class fiber laser technology more accessible to U.S. manufacturers, while ensuring they receive the local service, applications support, and training needed to maximize productivity and profitability.“Our goal is to bring Eagle’s high-performance laser cutting solutions to manufacturers across the United States, supported by local expertise and service. Anstar’s strong reputation and decades of experience make them the ideal partner to represent Eagle in the Midwest. Together, we will help customers achieve greater efficiency, quality, and competitiveness," stated Chad Jackson, CEO of Eagle Americas.Founded on the philosophy of delivering more than just machines, Anstar Corporation has built its reputation as a single-source CNC machine tool distributor. The company provides not only sales, but also applications engineering, training, preventative maintenance, and long-term service support. With a strong customer-first approach, Anstar has become a trusted partner for manufacturers striving to meet modern challenges in productivity, quality, and profitability.Chuck Anderson, CEO of Anstar Corporation, added:“Successful manufacturers know that strategic technology investments are critical to staying competitive. At Anstar, our mission has always been to guide customers through those decisions with engineered solutions, training, and reliable support. Partnering with Eagle Americas allows us to bring a truly world-class fiber laser solution to the Midwest. One that empowers manufacturers to look to the future with confidence.”With Anstar joining its network, Eagle Americas continues to strengthen its footprint across the United States, building strong regional partnerships that ensure manufacturers can access not only the latest laser technology, but also the support needed to thrive in a rapidly evolving industry.For more information about Anstar Corporation please visit: https://www.anstarcorp.com/ or reach out to chuck.anderson@anstarcorp.comTo Contact Eagle Americas, please write to team@eaglelasersusa.com

