New Music Alert Do The Food Dance from Upcoming Singer, Songwriter & Actor LiLi Rox

Lili Rox Do The Food Dance

Track Title: Do the Food Dance Genre: Electro-pop Launch Date: 12th September 2025 ISRC Code: AUGBT2541044

LEICESTER, UNITED KINGDOM, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- LiLi Rox Kicks Off Music Career with Infectious Electro-Pop Anthem "Do the Food Dance"Rising star LiLi Rox, a young singer, songwriter, and actor based in the UK, is thrilled to announce the release of her debut single, Do the Food Dance, a super-catchy electro-pop track that’s set to get everyone moving. Blending her passion for comedy with her unique musical style, LiLi Rox is ready to make waves in the music industry with this vibrant and playful anthem.While LiLi’s roots lie in pop and indie, Do the Food Dance showcases her versatility with an upbeat electro-pop sound that’s both infectious and fun. The song combines quirky lyrics with a danceable beat, reflecting LiLi’s love for infusing humor into her music. As a multi-talented artist, she brings her comedic flair and acting chops to create a fresh, engaging experience for listeners.“I’m so excited to share Do the Food Dance with the world!” says LiLi Rox. “This song is all about having fun, letting loose, and celebrating the joy of music and laughter. I can’t wait for people to hear it and, hopefully, do their own food dance!”LiLi Rox is poised to carve out her own space in the music scene, with her distinctive blend of catchy melodies, witty lyrics, and charismatic energy. Fans can expect more genre-bending tracks and comedic flair as she continues to grow as an artist.Do the Food Dance is available now on all major streaming platforms.For interviews, media inquiries, or promotional opportunities, please contact LiLi Rox at info@lilirox.com Kindly mention Radio Pluggers when reaching out.About LiLi RoxLiLi Rox is a UK-based singer, songwriter, and actor with a passion for blending pop, indie, and comedy into her music. Known for her vibrant personality and creative storytelling, LiLi is set to captivate audiences with her debut single Do the Food Dance and beyond.

Do the food dance LiLi Rox OFFICIAL MUSIC VIDEO

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.