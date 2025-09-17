Functional Fiber-Based Materials & Packaging 2025 to Spotlight Innovation, Regulation and Circularity

VALENCIA, SPAIN, September 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The European paper and fiber-based packaging sector is at a turning point. Regulatory changes including the EU Packaging & Packaging Waste Regulation (PPWR), the Single-Use Plastics Directive (SUPD), and broader circular economy objectives are reshaping the landscape. By 2030, the EU aims for all packaging to be reusable or recyclable. This goal has accelerated industry demand for materials that combine functionality with sustainability. Fiber-based packaging has gained significant ground with consumers: recent surveys show that more than 80% of Europeans prefer paper-based options over plastics. However, performance requirements and legislative deadlines pose challenges. The sector is under pressure to advance barrier technologies, recycling readiness, and food-contact safety while ensuring commercial viability.Against this backdrop, Functional Fiber-Based Materials & Packaging 2025 will take place on 1–2 October 2025 in Valencia, Spain, convening leading R&D specialists, converters, FMCG brand owners, investors, and policymakers. This timely conference will spotlight breakthrough material innovations, regulatory readiness, and scalable circularity solutions that are reshaping Europe’s packaging landscape.The event also features Qwarzo, VanDam and Lamberti as sponsor and exhibitors, whose thought leadership and innovation continue to set benchmarks across the sustainable packaging value chain.Specific Focussed Highlights:Market & Regulation• Market Outlook of Fiber-Based Packaging with Enhanced Barrier Properties Kalle Miettinen, AFRY – Pöyry Management Consulting OyLong-term trends in fiber-based materials and prospects for molded fiber packaging.• Aligning Packaging Strategy with PPWRMichele Gherardini, Perfetti Van Melle S.p.A.Implications of EU regulatory frameworks for multinational brands.• Designing for Circularity: Policy & Packaging in ANZRenata Daudt, AWEN ConsultingComparisons between European regulation and Australia/New Zealand’s approach.• Panel Discussion: Regulatory ReadinessModerated by Jose Alonso, ITENE, with panelists from AFRY, Perfetti Van Melle, AWEN Consulting, and 4evergreen.• Scaling Natural Polymer CoatingDr. Scott Thompson, Xampla – Development of renewable coating solutions.• Food-Contact Paper ChallengesMarco Ubbiali, Lamberti SpA – New formulations to enhance barrier performance.• Use of Recycled Polymers in Barrier CoatingsDr. Bernhard Kainz, Dow Deutschland Anlagengesellschaft mbH.• Food-Safe, Recyclable Paper Packaging Without PFASLuca Panzeri, Qwarzo – Mineral-based coating technology already in market use.• Enhancing Fiber Packaging on VFFS MachinesMahdi Merabtene, LUT University – Addressing sealability and material runnability.• NIAS Analysis for Safety & SustainabilityAndrea Vittadello, Merieux NutriSciences.• Panel: Barrier Fiber Packaging – Next StepsSpeakers from Nestlé, Capsul’in Pro, Lamberti, Xampla, and Emerald Technology Ventures.Circular Economy & Recycling• Circular Economy in Univest’s PracticeVlad Kolesnyk, Univest Marketing LLC – Energy efficiency and solvent-free coating initiatives.• SUPD-Compliant Packaging SolutionsArmin Niederhuber, Neenah Gessner GmbH.• Recyclable High-Barrier Cellulose MaterialsDr. Rafael Sanchez, ITENE.• Composite Paper with Fiber AdditivesManuel Milliery, Papkot.• Scale-Up Challenges for ConvertersLorena Rodriguez Garrido, Graphic Packaging International Spain.Molded Fiber InnovationChuantao Zhu, Solenis Sweden AB.• Dry Molded Fiber and Airlaid InnovationsSuhan Wang, PA Consulting Group; Jens Erik Thordahl Petersen and Annika Tidemann Jensen, Campen Machinery A/S.• Plastic Replacement with Molded PulpAlexey Vishtal, Capsul’in Pro SA – Focus on single-serve beverage containers.• Panel: Molded Fiber Packaging as AlternativesModerated by Jose Alonso, ITENE, with panelists from Capsul’in Pro, PA Consulting, Solenis, and Campen Machinery.Innovation & Investment• Open Innovation and CommercialisationFranko Vrhovac, Emerald Technology Ventures AG.Over two focused days of panels, case studies, and discussions, participants will gain practical insights, build strategic connections, and influence the direction of fiber-based materials and packaging. Functional Fiber-Based Materials & Packaging 2025 goes beyond compliance—highlighting competitive advantage, breakthrough innovation, and industry leadership in the packaging transition.For more details and to secure access to over 150 expected attendees , explore sponsorship options, or book an exhibition slot visit : https://cmtevents.com/main.aspx?ev=251013&pu=309559 or contact grace@cmtsp.com.sg

