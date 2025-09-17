Functional Fiber-Based Materials & Packaging 2025 to Spotlight Innovation, Regulation and Circularity
Against this backdrop, Functional Fiber-Based Materials & Packaging 2025 will take place on 1–2 October 2025 in Valencia, Spain, convening leading R&D specialists, converters, FMCG brand owners, investors, and policymakers. This timely conference will spotlight breakthrough material innovations, regulatory readiness, and scalable circularity solutions that are reshaping Europe’s packaging landscape.
The event also features Qwarzo, VanDam and Lamberti as sponsor and exhibitors, whose thought leadership and innovation continue to set benchmarks across the sustainable packaging value chain.
Specific Focussed Highlights:
Market & Regulation
• Market Outlook of Fiber-Based Packaging with Enhanced Barrier Properties
Kalle Miettinen, AFRY – Pöyry Management Consulting Oy
Long-term trends in fiber-based materials and prospects for molded fiber packaging.
• Aligning Packaging Strategy with PPWR
Michele Gherardini, Perfetti Van Melle S.p.A.
Implications of EU regulatory frameworks for multinational brands.
• Designing for Circularity: Policy & Packaging in ANZ
Renata Daudt, AWEN Consulting
Comparisons between European regulation and Australia/New Zealand’s approach.
• Panel Discussion: Regulatory Readiness
Moderated by Jose Alonso, ITENE, with panelists from AFRY, Perfetti Van Melle, AWEN Consulting, and 4evergreen.
Material & Technology Advances
• Scaling Natural Polymer Coating
Dr. Scott Thompson, Xampla – Development of renewable coating solutions.
• Food-Contact Paper Challenges
Marco Ubbiali, Lamberti SpA – New formulations to enhance barrier performance.
• Use of Recycled Polymers in Barrier Coatings
Dr. Bernhard Kainz, Dow Deutschland Anlagengesellschaft mbH.
• Food-Safe, Recyclable Paper Packaging Without PFAS
Luca Panzeri, Qwarzo – Mineral-based coating technology already in market use.
• Enhancing Fiber Packaging on VFFS Machines
Mahdi Merabtene, LUT University – Addressing sealability and material runnability.
• NIAS Analysis for Safety & Sustainability
Andrea Vittadello, Merieux NutriSciences.
• Panel: Barrier Fiber Packaging – Next Steps
Speakers from Nestlé, Capsul’in Pro, Lamberti, Xampla, and Emerald Technology Ventures.
Circular Economy & Recycling
• Circular Economy in Univest’s Practice
Vlad Kolesnyk, Univest Marketing LLC – Energy efficiency and solvent-free coating initiatives.
• SUPD-Compliant Packaging Solutions
Armin Niederhuber, Neenah Gessner GmbH.
• Recyclable High-Barrier Cellulose Materials
Dr. Rafael Sanchez, ITENE.
• Composite Paper with Fiber Additives
Manuel Milliery, Papkot.
• Scale-Up Challenges for Converters
Lorena Rodriguez Garrido, Graphic Packaging International Spain.
Molded Fiber Innovation
• Barrier Solutions for Molded Fiber Packaging
Chuantao Zhu, Solenis Sweden AB.
• Dry Molded Fiber and Airlaid Innovations
Suhan Wang, PA Consulting Group; Jens Erik Thordahl Petersen and Annika Tidemann Jensen, Campen Machinery A/S.
• Plastic Replacement with Molded Pulp
Alexey Vishtal, Capsul’in Pro SA – Focus on single-serve beverage containers.
• Panel: Molded Fiber Packaging as Alternatives
Moderated by Jose Alonso, ITENE, with panelists from Capsul’in Pro, PA Consulting, Solenis, and Campen Machinery.
Innovation & Investment
• Open Innovation and Commercialisation
Franko Vrhovac, Emerald Technology Ventures AG.
Over two focused days of panels, case studies, and discussions, participants will gain practical insights, build strategic connections, and influence the direction of fiber-based materials and packaging. Functional Fiber-Based Materials & Packaging 2025 goes beyond compliance—highlighting competitive advantage, breakthrough innovation, and industry leadership in the packaging transition.
For more details and to secure access to over 150 expected attendees , explore sponsorship options, or book an exhibition slot visit : https://cmtevents.com/main.aspx?ev=251013&pu=309559 or contact grace@cmtsp.com.sg
Grace Oh
Centre for Management Technology
46 9147
grace@cmtsp.com.sg
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
X
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.