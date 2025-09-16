MPD Makes Arrest in Northwest Fatal Shooting

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect involved in the fatal shooting of a juvenile in Northwest.

On Thursday, May 29, 2025, at approximately 3:07 p.m., Third District officers responded to the 900 block of Florida Avenue, Northwest, for sounds of gunshots in the area. Upon arrival, officers located a juvenile male, unconscious and not breathing, suffering from gunshot wounds. DC Fire and EMS transported the victim to an area hospital and after all lifesaving measures failed, the juvenile was pronounced dead.

The decedent has been identified as 17-year-old Angel Ernesto Dominquez of Northwest, DC.

On Monday, September 15, 2025, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 20-year-old Carlton Simon of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Second Degree Murder While Armed (Gun).

CCN: 25080117

