Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,057 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 423,249 in the last 365 days.

Minister Leon Schreiber presents Electronic Travel Authorisation at Tourism Business Council of South Africa’s Leadership Conference, 18 Sept

On Thursday, 18 September 2025, the Minister of Home Affairs, Dr Leon Schreiber, will deliver an in-depth public presentation of the new Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) currently under development. Through cutting-edge machine learning technology, the ETA is designed to, over time, digitalise and automate South Africa’s visa processes to eliminate inefficiency and fraud.

This presentation will take place at the Tourism Business Council of South Africa’s Leadership Conference.

All media are invited to join the following event:

Date:    18 September 2025
Time:    09:00 – 10:00
Venue:    Sun City Convention Centre
https://maps.app.goo.gl/HzgD1KRqUCJCLspb6 RSVP:    https://forms.gle/aPyVCHrrsXJ8fVGD8

Media enquiries:
Duwayne Esau - Spokesperson to the Minister 
Cell: 0776069702
 

#ServiceDeliveryZA

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Minister Leon Schreiber presents Electronic Travel Authorisation at Tourism Business Council of South Africa’s Leadership Conference, 18 Sept

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more