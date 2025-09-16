Minister Leon Schreiber presents Electronic Travel Authorisation at Tourism Business Council of South Africa’s Leadership Conference, 18 Sept

On Thursday, 18 September 2025, the Minister of Home Affairs, Dr Leon Schreiber, will deliver an in-depth public presentation of the new Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) currently under development. Through cutting-edge machine learning technology, the ETA is designed to, over time, digitalise and automate South Africa’s visa processes to eliminate inefficiency and fraud.

This presentation will take place at the Tourism Business Council of South Africa’s Leadership Conference.

All media are invited to join the following event:

Date: 18 September 2025

Time: 09:00 – 10:00

Venue: Sun City Convention Centre

