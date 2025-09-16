North West Legislature hosts debates on Heritage Day, 16 Sept

The Speaker of the North West Provincial Legislature, Dr. Desbo Mohono will preside over Legislature House Sittings where Members of all Political Parties represented in the Legislature will Debate on Heritage Day. The debate will also focus on how the collapse of local government is driving environmental damage; and what this means for the future of our natural resources and the wellbeing of residents.

Premier Lazarus Mokgosi will also respond to oral questions sent by Members of the Provincial Legislature.

The House Sitting will be held as follows;

Date: Tuesday, 16 September 2025

Venue: Legislature Chamber

Time: 09h00

The proceedings of the House Sitting will be streamed live on the Legislature Facebook page.

For more information, contact:

Ms. Namhla Luhabe

Cell: 079 527 0628

