Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,055 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 423,249 in the last 365 days.

North West Legislature hosts debates on Heritage Day, 16 Sept

The Speaker of the North West Provincial Legislature, Dr. Desbo Mohono will preside over Legislature House Sittings where Members of all Political Parties represented in the Legislature will Debate on Heritage Day.  The debate will also  focus on how the collapse of local government is driving environmental damage; and what this means for the future of our natural resources and the wellbeing of residents.
Premier Lazarus Mokgosi will also respond to oral questions sent by Members of the Provincial Legislature.

The House Sitting will be held as follows;

Date: Tuesday, 16 September 2025 
Venue: Legislature Chamber 
Time: 09h00

The proceedings of the House Sitting will be streamed live on the Legislature Facebook page.

For more information, contact:

Ms. Namhla Luhabe 
Cell: 079 527 0628

#GovZAUpdates
 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

North West Legislature hosts debates on Heritage Day, 16 Sept

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more