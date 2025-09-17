Facade Anchor Systems Market Set to Reach $216.18 Billion by 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Facade Anchor Systems Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

What Is The Expected Cagr For The Facade Anchor Systems Market Through 2025?

There has been a consistent expansion of the facade anchor systems market over the past few years. The market value is anticipated to rise from $165.14 billion in 2024 to $172.98 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.7%. The growth experienced in the historic phase can be traced back to factors such as urbanization and population expansion, strict rules regarding building safety, architectural advancements and intricate designs, emphasis on energy conservation within buildings, as well as the growing use of glass in facades.

The market for facade anchor systems is projected to exhibit robust growth in the coming years, with its value soaring to $216.18 billion by 2029, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7%. The surge in growth during the projection period is due to factors such as the utilization of building information modeling, rising emphasis on seismic durability, expansion of smart city projects, upgraded fire safety standards, and heightened awareness about facade upkeep. Key trends for the forecast period consist of incorporation with smart building technologies, digitalization in architecture and construction, advancements in fixing methods, customization to accommodate architectural designs, retrofitting, and renovation strategies.

What Are The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Facade Anchor Systems Market?

The upward trend in the construction sector is expected to stimulate the growth of the facade anchor systems market. The construction industry, which encompasses the business manufacturing and commerce sectors dealing with the development, maintenance, and repair of infrastructures, often uses facade anchor systems as fastening elements to secure cladding panels to exterior walls. Hence, the growth of the construction sector will positively impact the facade anchor systems market. For example, a report by ConstructConnect, a US software solution provider for the preconstruction industry, stated in February 2022 that there was a significant increase in the total value of construction starts in the US during 2022, with a 22.2% year-on-year (y/y) boost in Q2 and a 14.8% rise year-to-date (ytd), largely attributed to 12 mega projects that together valued $45 billion. This positive trend extended into Q3, seeing a rise of 7.4% y/y and 15.1% ytd in construction starts, supported by nine mega projects totaling $27.5 billion. Thus, the growing demand in the construction industry is fuelling the expansion of the Facade Anchor Systems Market.

What Are The Top Players Operating In The Facade Anchor Systems Market?

Major players in the Facade Anchor Systems include:

• Heckmann Building Products Inc.

• Davit Arm Systems Inc.

• WIRE-BOND Inc.

• EJOT Group

• Monarch Metal Fabrication Inc.

• Hilti Aktiengesellschaft

• Knight Wall Systems Inc.

• Simpson Strong-Tie Company Inc.

• Fischer Group of Companies

• Halfen GmbH

Comprehensive Segment-Wise Insights Into The Facade Anchor Systems Market

The facade anchor systems market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Façade Anchor, Masonry Anchor

2) By Application: Masonry, Concrete, Curtain Wall, Other Applications

3) By End-User: Residential, Non-Residential

Subsegments:

1) By Façade Anchor: Through Bolts, Expansion Anchors, Chemical Anchors, Post-Installed Anchors

2) By Masonry Anchor: Brick Anchors, Block Anchors, Concrete Anchors, Strap Anchors

Global Facade Anchor Systems Market - Regional Insights

In 2024, North America led the market for facade anchor systems and is projected to continue its growth. The market report covers regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

