PERKINS AMERICAN FOOD CO INVITES GUESTS TO TAKE SOME “PANCAKE TIME OFF” ON NATIONAL PANCAKE DAY

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Perkins American Food Co. , a leading family-dining restaurant brand known for its all day breakfast and value, is inviting guests to celebrate National Pancake Day by taking some well-deserved PTO (Pancake Time Off).On Friday, Sept. 26, guests who visit participating Perkins restaurants in their pajamas and mention National Pancake Day will receive a free small stack of buttermilk pancakes with any purchase. Since Perkins is iconic for its breakfast all day, this sweet deal is valid any time on Sept. 26."In a world that can feel a little upside down sometimes, Perkins continues to be a place where guests can count on warmth, value and sense of home,” said Kimberly Bean , VP of Marketing for Perkins American Food Co. “Our pancakes are a fan favorite across all ages, and our made-from-scratch stacks rise above the rest. And what better way to celebrate than with a cozy, come as you are celebration?”The National Pancake Day offer is valid for two buttermilk pancakes with any purchase only at participating Perkins restaurants. Dine-in only. One order per guest. Restrictions may apply. Check with your local restaurant for details.Want to savor the Perks of good taste? Join the Perkins e-Club and receive 20% off your next visit just for signing up for the program. Plus, receive other exclusive offers sent directly to your inbox. Enjoy Perkins favorites, including all entrées and bakery treats with dine-in, curbside pickup, or delivery by visiting www.PerkinsToGo.com . For more information, contact your local Perkins location or visit https://www.perkinsrestaurants.com/menu *Offer valid only at participating locations. Guests must wear appropriate sleepwear, mention National Pancake Day, and make a qualifying purchase to receive a free small stack of buttermilk pancakes. Limit one offer per guest. While supplies last.About Perkins American Food Co.Perkins American Food Co., formerly Perkins Restaurant & Bakery, is the latest evolution of the heritage brand that is as American as apple pie. Grounded in tradition and their key pillars of value, quality, and service, Perkins boasts the same heart and soul since its founding in 1958, but with a new attitude.The brand serves up American classics of yesterday that meet the tastes of guests today, generously portioned and priced just right. Their hospitality, accentuated with a strong commitment to kindness, continues to shine through as a key differentiator along with innovation to continually evolve and offer guests what they want and crave.Perkins currently operates nearly 300 company-owned and franchise locations across the U.S. and Canada. The company is owned by Ascent Hospitality Management.

