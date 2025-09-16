Kuvings Receives YouTube Gold Play Button for Surpassing 1 Million Subscribers

Kuvings has been awarded YouTube’s Gold Play Button. Kuvings shares a wide range of content via its YouTube channel. The Kuvings booth is drawing a large number of visitors at IFA 2025 in Berlin. Kuvings Professional Auto Vacuum Blender CB1000

IL, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Premium juicer brand Kuvings has surpassed 1 million subscribers on its official YouTube channel and has been awarded the Gold Play Button from YouTube.This milestone reflects the continued global interest in healthy lifestyles and innovative kitchen appliances.Kuvings has strengthened communication with consumers by sharing a wide range of content, including tutorials using its flagship products such as slow juicers and blenders, recipe videos, and trade show highlights. More recently, the company has also captured consumer curiosity by introducing creative videos powered by AI, going beyond traditional product information.With exports to 92 countries worldwide, Kuvings deploys a variety of marketing strategies across both online and offline channels. These include participation in global exhibitions, collaborations with influencers, and localized advertising campaigns, while enhancing customer engagement through real-time communication on its official website and social media platforms.Celebrating its 47th anniversary this year, Kuvings continues to showcase innovative products at international exhibitions, building on decades of expertise and know-how. On September 5, the company unveiled a range of new products at IFA 2025 in Berlin, Germany, attracting strong attention from industry and consumers alike.In particular, the CB1000 Professional Auto Vacuum Blender drew global attention. Equipped with an automatically opening and closing Sound Enclosure, the Kuvings CB1000 is designed to minimize noise in commercial settings while making it easy to prepare fresh smoothies.A Kuvings representative stated, “We are committed to expanding brand value by promoting a healthy juice culture not only through YouTube but also across a variety of social channels. We will continue to create diverse content so that Kuvings products become even more beloved worldwide.”* Kuvings Youtube : https://www.youtube.com/@kuvings

