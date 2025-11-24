Kuvings Releases Beginner’s Guide to Juicing

Hands-Free Slow Juicer AUTO10 Plus Hands-Free Slow Juicer AUTO10 Plus Kuvings logo

IL, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kuvings , a global leader in premium juicing technology, today announced the release of its comprehensive “Beginner’s Guide to Juicing,” designed to help new users start their juicing journey with confidence.Featuring expert recommendations on ingredient selection, preparation methods, and optimal juicer usage, the guide highlights how Kuvings’ latest innovations—such as the AUTO10 hands-free slow juicer —deliver superior nutrition, convenience, and performance.“Beginning a juicing routine can feel overwhelming, and many consumers aren’t sure where to start,” said a Kuvings spokesperson. “Our new guide makes the process simple, enjoyable, and accessible, while showcasing why Kuvings technology consistently leads the category in performance and ease of use.”[Understanding What to Juice]The guide outlines water-rich fruits and vegetables that deliver the highest yield and best flavor, including apples, cucumbers, carrots, leafy greens, pineapples, and ginger. Consumers are advised to avoid overly soft or dry ingredients like bananas and avocados, which produce little juice and may cause clogging.1. Preparation for Maximum YieldKuvings recommends proper cleaning, optional peeling, and smart chopping techniques to improve both flavor and juicer longevity. Thick, bitter citrus peels should be removed, while lemons and limes may be juiced whole due to their naturally balanced acidity.2. Creating Balanced Juice RecipesThe guide reassures beginners that mixing fruits and vegetables is safe and common, offering practical tips such as:Starting with 1–2 ingredients- Keeping colors consistent- Making small batches- Using existing recipes as inspirationKuvings’ extensive recipe library—available via its website, product manuals, and social media—supports users as they develop their own blends.3. Using Kuvings Juicers ProperlyThe guide emphasizes best practices for both hands-free and manual-feed juicers.*Hands-Free Models (AUTO10 / AUTO10 Plus Users are advised to follow the recommended layering method—soft and fibrous ingredients on the bottom, harder ingredients on top—allowing for optimal pressing and minimal clogging.[Kuvings’ Advantage]While brands such as Nama J2 and Hurom H400 also offer hands-free models, this guide notes a key point of differentiation.Nama J2 sells a separate large-capacity hopper for $119, whereas Kuvings offers the Plus model, which includes one of the largest hoppers in this category.Kuvings AUTO10 PLUS delivers the largest hopper capacity in the category 4L(135oz)—offering unmatched convenience for batch juicing.*Manual-Feed Models (REVO830, EVO820)Users are encouraged to feed ingredients slowly and alternate soft items with firm produce, finishing with a hard ingredient to clear remaining pulp.*Juice Storage & Shelf LifeThe guide provides clear storage timelines:- Up to 2 hours at room temperature- Up to 3 days refrigerated- Up to 3 months frozenFor extended freshness, vacuum sealing is recommended.💡How Often Should Consumers Drink Juice?Kuvings recommends:- Drinking juice with meals- Enjoying juice as a healthy snack- Starting with one glass a day rather than rushing into cleansesThe company encourages users to consult health professionals for personalized guidance.✨A Growing Movement Toward Health-Conscious Living“More consumers are embracing juicing as part of their daily routine, whether for wellness, weight management, or convenience,” the spokesperson added. “With category-leading innovations such as the AUTO10 hands-free system and J.M.C.S technology, Kuvings is committed to empowering healthier lifestyles through better, fresher nutrition.”Kuvings is a leading K-Juicer brand from South Korea and a global pioneer in the juicer market.👉For more information on Kuvings products and recipes, visit the official Kuvings website or follow @kuvingsusa on social media.

