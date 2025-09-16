UK fitness sector booms after pandemic slump, but most gym-goers are neglecting one key thing

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The latest analysis by natural active foot care specialists, The Feets, reveals that the UK’s gym and fitness sector has not only recovered from the pandemic downturn but is now thriving, with steady growth forecast for the years ahead. But, while regular gym-goers are prepared to spend hundreds of pounds to look good and feel comfortable while working out, the vast majority are failing to invest in products that care for their bodies - particularly their feet - leading to a higher risk of injury.The Feets analysed the latest market data and found that between 2014 and 2020, the UK’s gym and fitness sector grew by 42%, reaching a market size of £2.58 billion. But in 2021, the pandemic wiped out years of growth in a single year, with revenues falling by 43% to £1.47 billion.Since then, the recovery has been remarkable, with the sector growing by 88% between 2021 and 2024. Revenues are expected to rise to £2.81 billion by the end of 2025, with further growth to £2.86 billion forecast in 2026.And it’s not just gyms and fitness centres benefiting from the fitness boom. A nationwide survey conducted by The Feets, of those who work out three to five times a week, found that 85% have spent between £250 and £500 on gym clothing in the past year, while 64% spent between £100 and £200 on their most recent pair of workout trainers.Price is rarely a deciding factor when purchasing gym clothing, with just 4% ranking it as the most important consideration. Instead, 55% prioritised comfort and performance, followed by style and brand (41%).However, despite this focus on comfort and performance, 68% of respondents admitted they had spent nothing on recovery or body care in the past 12 months.Just 10% invest regularly in foot care beyond shoes, and over half (56%) have never spent anything on looking after their feet.It is little surprise, then, that one in five have suffered a foot-related injury from exercise.Logan Estop-Hall, Founder of The Feets, commented:“There’s a lot to be said for investing in good quality footwear, but it’s quite astonishing that for the vast majority, this is where their exercise self-care regime ends. Clothing and footwear can only do so much to prevent injury.Our feet are particularly important in this respect, as post-workout an upper body injury can be largely rested, while our feet continue to take the brunt of our day-to-day activities. Investing in proper foot care to maintain foot health is essential if you want to stay active, avoid setbacks, and get the most out of your training.”Data on UK gym and fitness sector market size based on revenue sourced from IBISWorld (Gyms and Fitness Centres in the UK, 2025).Consumer survey of 1,002 UK adults who work out three to five times per week, conducted by ProperPR on behalf of The Feets via Find Out Now , 14th August 2025.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.