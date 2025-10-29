eXp Realty Names Matt Jones as Country Leader for New Zealand

Matt Jones - Country Leader for New Zealand

Matt brings a bold vision to empower agents across New Zealand to take control of their brand, business, and future through eXp’s agent-first model.

LONDON, CITY OF LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- eXp Realty® , the largest independent real estate brokerage in the world and a core subsidiary of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI), today announced the appointment of Matt Jones as the new Country Leader for eXp New Zealand. With a passion for agent empowerment and a proven track record of helping real estate professionals build their own brands, Jones’ leadership marks a powerful new chapter for eXp’s expansion across the region.A respected industry innovator and founder of Independent Agent NZ, Jones has spent the last several years helping real estate agents break free from traditional brokerage models, guiding them to create their own brands, increase earnings, and reclaim control of their business. His appointment signals eXp’s continued commitment to attracting entrepreneurial agents and delivering unmatched support, technology, and financial opportunity.“Joining eXp is a natural evolution of my mission, helping agents build businesses that are truly theirs,” said Jones. “Agents don’t need more bureaucracy, they need ownership. I’ve spent the last several years helping agents ditch outdated models and build their own brands. eXp is the global platform that makes that possible at scale. It gives New Zealand agents the freedom, tech, and financial upside to build real businesses, not just sell homes. This is a turning point for our industry, and I’m here to help agents take full control of their future.”Jones' background spans over two decades in real estate, including founding and scaling agent-first platforms, project managing new office launches, and leading acquisitions for New Zealand's largest buyer and reseller of Auckland apartments. His work is grounded in giving agents the tools, autonomy, and systems to thrive in a fast-evolving marketplace.“Matt’s proven he can recruit, lead, and scale.That’s why we’re handing him the keys to New Zealand,” said Félix Bravo, Managing Director, International at eXp Realty. “He’s built a business that works. Agents trust him, production follows him, and he knows his market cold. That’s the kind of operator we back. And now, he has the global infrastructure, platform, and reach of eXp to scale even further.”As Country Leader, Jones will accelerate eXp’s expansion across New Zealand, uniting ambitious agents under a powerful model designed for long-term success, where personal brands thrive, income grows, and global opportunity is just a click away.Why Agents Are Choosing eXp Realty in New Zealand and Around the World:No office requirement — work from anywhereCompetitive commission structure built to maximize agent earningsRevenue share and equity opportunitiesGlobal agent network for referrals and collaborationLive training, leadership support, and mentorship via eXp World, LearnWorlds, and SlackAgents ready to take control of their brand and future can learn more at https://expnz.nz/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.