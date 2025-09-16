Ban rules released for social media giants

Release date: 16/09/25

The Malinauskas Labor Government welcomes the release of rules and regulations to hold social media giants to account, as the nation edges closer to implementing a ban on children accessing social media.

Announced by the Albanese Labor Government today, the guidance was released by the eSafety Commissioner and places the onus social media platforms to prevent under-16s from holding accounts on their services.

It also sets out expectations that platforms continuously monitor and improve their systems to implement the restriction.

Last year, the Malinauskas Labor Government released a report outlining its plan to implement a social media ban for children in South Australia – and made the case for nationally consistent legislation.

The report – prepared by former Chief Justice of the High Court the Honourable Robert French AC – included framework legislation, which was later used by the Federal Government to implement the ban nationwide.

From 10 December, significant financial penalties of up to $49.5 million will apply for systemic breaches by social media giants.

Quotes

Attributable to Peter Malinauskas

The guidelines released today are a tremendous step towards the delivery of a world-leading legislation South Australians can proudly say started in their backyard.

Clear evidence has shown social media is causing our children harm.

It is incumbent on Governments to do everything in their power to take a proactive role in helping parents to protect their children from the dangers of social media.

Equally, social media giants have an ethical and social responsibility to do the same.

We look forward to the difference that will be made when these laws come into effect on December 10.