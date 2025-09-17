Home Remodeling Market to Grow at 5.2 CAGR from 2025-2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Home Remodeling Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Home Remodeling Market Size And Growth?

The size of the home remodeling market has been on a consistent rise over the past few years. It's projected to increase from $961.83 billion in 2024 to $997.52 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.7%. This growth during the historic period is likely due to factors such as the expansion of electronics manufacturing, broader aerospace applications, a surge in medical device production, heightened micro welding practices, energy efficiency, and precision.

The market size for home remodeling is anticipated to witness substantial growth in the upcoming years, reaching a whopping $1220.48 billion by 2029, showcasing a CAGR of 5.2%. This growth during the forecasted period can be credited to the rise in the use of fiber lasers, growth in the renewable energy sector, demand for lightweight materials, and the downsizing of medical devices among others. Additional trends that will shape this period include advancements in laser technology, coupling of automation and robotics, emergence of hybrid laser welding systems, the increased customizability and flexibility in welding operations, and the incorporation of artificial intelligence in the processes.

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Home Remodeling Market?

The growth of the home remodeling market is anticipated to be driven by the surge in the construction industry. The construction sector, a vital industry covering a broad spectrum of activities including building and infrastructure development, plays a significant role. This industry is responsible for the erection of residential and commercial buildings along with infrastructure like highways, bridges, airports, and public transportation systems. With industry growth, demands for homes might increase, paving the way for a more competitive housing market. This can inspire homeowners to refurbish their current homes over investing in new ones. Moreover, the implementation of new technologies and materials in the construction industry can entice homeowners to modernize their homes with these upgrades. For instance, the U.S. Census Bureau, a government agency based in the US, communicated that in August 2023, the number of privately owned completed residential houses was 1,406,000, marking a 3.7% rise from 1,355,000 in August 2022. Consequently, it's evident that the booming construction industry is fostering the expansion of the home remodeling market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Home Remodeling Market?

Major players in the Home Remodeling include:

• Andersen Corporation

• JELD-WEN Holdings Inc.

• Kohler Co.

• Pella Corporation

• The Home Depot Inc.

• Dow Inc.

• Kajaria Ceramics Limited

• Lutron Electronics Company

• Mohawk Industries Inc.

• Masco Corporation

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Home Remodeling Sector?

The emergence and adoption of new technologies is a growing trend within the home renovation market. Companies in this sector are utilising these technologies to maintain their competitive edge. In January 2023, Lennox International Inc., an American company specialising in climate control solutions, introduced the Lennox S40 Smart Thermostat, the Lennox Smart Air Quality Monitor and the Lennox Smart Room Sensor, all part of their smart home tech innovations. The S40 Smart Thermostat regulates an exclusive, fully communicable system that operates harmoniously to provide consistently optimal, healthy air. Its advanced features such as Schedule IQ Technology, Smart Away geo-fencing capabilities, and one-touch Away Mode, ensure that the S40 Smart Thermostat and connected devices operate at peak efficiency, maintaining comfort when the home is occupied and conserving energy when it's vacant. Additionally, the S40 Smart Thermostat tracks sensors around the house providing users an uninterrupted experience, further enriched by a host of automation features.

How Is The Home Remodeling Market Segmented?

The home remodeling market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Do-It-Yourself (DIY), Do-It-For-Me (DIFM)

2) By Distribution Channel: Online, Offline

3) By Application: Windows And Doors, Kitchen And Bathroom, Floor And Roof, Walls, Other Applications

4) By End-Use: Residential, Commercial

Subsegments:

1) By Do-It-Yourself (DIY): DIY Home Improvement Projects, DIY Home Repair

2) By Do-It-For-Me (DIFM): Professional Remodeling Services, Home Renovation Contractors

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Home Remodeling Market?

In 2024, North America led the home remodeling market by size. Forecasts for its growth are also included in the report. Besides North America, the report covers Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa in its scope.

