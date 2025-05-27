Aesthetic Record Partners with Sunbit to Eliminate Payment Barriers and Transform the Patient Financing Experience

Aesthetic Record Partners with Sunbit to Solve Patient Financing Pain Points

No more lost revenue: Aesthetic practices get instant, fully integrated patient financing through Aesthetic Record x Sunbit strategic partnership

This integration marks a significant milestone for aesthetic practices looking to improve patient access to treatments while streamlining operations.” — Tiphany Hall, PhD

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aesthetic Record, the industry-leading EMR and practice management solution for aesthetic clinics, is pleased to announce a strategic integration with Sunbit, a preferred financing technology option for aesthetic services. This partnership empowers clinics to offer flexible payment options seamlessly within Aesthetic Record’s Point-of-Sale (POS) and Patient Wallet, enhancing patient accessibility and practice revenue.

Solving Long-Standing Challenges in Patient Financing

Aesthetic practices have long faced challenges with patient accessibility, manual payment processing, and fragmented financial systems. Without integrated financing solutions, clinics often encounter:

- Lost revenue due to patients declining treatments over cost concerns

- Complex payment processes that disrupt the patient experience

- Limited visibility into financing performance and payment tracking

The Aesthetic Record x Sunbit technology integration minimizes these pain points, delivering a seamless, patient-friendly financing solution that drives practice growth. This powerful integration bridges the gap between patient accessibility and operational efficiency, offering clinics a streamlined way to provide financing while maintaining financial accuracy.

For Aesthetic Practices:

- Seamless Financing at Checkout: Patients can access Sunbit technology’s flexible payment plans directly through Aesthetic Record’s POS, eliminating manual processes.

- Real-Time Payment Tracking: Every financing transaction is tracked from approval to completion, ensuring full financial transparency and no lost revenue.

- Instant Financing Eligibility: Clinics can view patients’ pre-approved financing options instantly at the point of care, speeding up the checkout process.

- Integrated Reporting & Analytics: Access real-time insights into financing adoption, revenue impact, and program performance through Aesthetic Record’s reporting suite.

For Patients:

- Enhanced Treatment Access: Sunbit technology’s flexible payment plans make treatments more accessible, allowing patients to proceed with confidence.

- Frictionless Checkout Experience: Financing options are seamlessly integrated into the Aesthetic Record Wallet, simplifying the payment process.

- Transparent Terms: Patients enjoy clear, no-hidden-fee financing options, fostering trust and loyalty.

Why This Partnership Works: The Best of Both Worlds

Aesthetic Record and Sunbit are leaders in the space, and together, they deliver a comprehensive solution for practice growth and patient satisfaction. By integrating Sunbit technology’s financing tools with Aesthetic Record’s robust practice management system, clinics gain a 360-degree view of patient interactions, financial transactions, and business performance.

A Simple, Instant Integration – Practices Can Get Started in Minutes!

The Aesthetic Record x Sunbit integration is designed for effortless activation with minimal setup. For practices already using Aesthetic Record's integrated Point-of-Sale powered by Stripe, simply toggle on the integration for instant financing options and real-time tracking. Aesthetic Record users who are not currently using integrated payments can activate their POS to begin offering Sunbit to their Patients. For Sunbit users seeking a fully integrated EMR & POS, book a demo with the Aesthetic Record Sales team to find out how AR can enhance financial accuracy, inventory tracking, and patient management.

Driving the Future of Aesthetic Practice Growth

“This integration marks a significant milestone for aesthetic practices looking to improve patient access to treatments while streamlining operations,” said Tiphany Hall, Chief Growth Officer (CGO) at Aesthetic Record. “By combining Sunbit’s innovative financing platform with Aesthetic Record’s all-in-one practice management capabilities, clinics can eliminate financial barriers, enhance patient satisfaction, and maximize revenue—all from a single system.”

“We are excited to partner with Aesthetic Record in enabling its clinics to remove cost barriers in order to meet the growing demand for aesthetic services,” said Oded Vakrat, VP Platform Partnerships at Sunbit. "Increasing treatment accessibility for patients through more flexible financing while improving operational efficiency for practices is a win-win that we’re proud to deliver."

Join Us for an Exclusive Webcast!

Hear directly from Tiphany Hall, PhD (CGO, Aesthetic Record) and Reva Gindi (Director, Account Management) as they unveil how this integration can increase revenue, improve patient accessibility, and streamline your operations.

When: May 29th at 5:30 PM EST / 4:30 PM CST / 2:30 PM PST

Register Here

Learn more about this integration, and access Aesthetic Record's library of tutorials by clicking here.

About Sunbit:

Sunbit builds financial technology for real life. Our financial technology products have helped millions of people ease the stress of paying for life’s expenses by giving them more options on how and when they pay. Sunbit’s technology brings no-fee credit cards for top retailers. The company’s BNPL solution is found in over 50% of all auto dealership service centers and is the fastest-growing and second-largest dental patient financing solution. Loans are made by Transportation Alliance Bank Inc. dba T.A.B. Bank, which determines qualifications for and terms of credit. The Sunbit Card is issued by T.A.B. Bank, pursuant to a license from Visa U.S.A. Inc. Use of the card is subject to the cardholder agreement. For more information, contact Reva Gindi, Director of Account Management, via email at reva.gindi@sunbit.com.



About Aesthetic Record:

Powering Aesthetic Business Operations – Providing fully integrated EMR, point-of-sale, inventory management, financial reporting, telehealth, and patient wallet solutions—all in one platform.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.