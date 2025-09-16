Pivotal Partners with ONE805 to Support-Star-Studded One805LIVE! 2025 Event

The One805Live! event 2025 will feature Pivotal aircraft and highlight its work with fire and EMS agencies to deliver life-saving solutions where speed and access matter most.

SANTA BARBARA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ONE805 and Pivotal , the market leader in the design and manufacturing of light electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, today announced a partnership in support of the highly anticipated One805LIVE! 2025 event. This collaboration highlights a shared commitment to honoring the First Responder community. The gathering will feature Pivotal aircraft and highlight its work with fire and EMS agencies to deliver life-saving solutions where speed and access matter most.This year's One805LIVE! event, set for September 20, 2025, promises an unforgettable evening of music and philanthropy. The festival will be held at the stunning oceanfront estate of Kevin Costner in Summerland, offering a breathtaking backdrop for a night dedicated to a noble cause. The star-studded lineup includes performances by country music superstar Trisha Yearwood, multi-platinum rockers Good Charlotte, and American rock band The Fray. They will be joined by legendary musician Alan Parsons, as well as Steppenwolf's John Kay, The Cars' Elliot Easton, along with other special guests.Pivotal, known for its pioneering personal aerial vehicles like the Helix, is dedicated to advancing technology that is safe, simple, and impactful. The ONE805 partnership aligns with the company's values of community and service, extending its focus from aerial innovation to providing critical support for those who serve on the ground."We are incredibly proud to partner with ONE805, an organization that embodies the spirits of selfless service and community support," said Ken Karklin, Pivotal CEO. "Our mission at Pivotal is to push the boundaries of technology for a better future, and that future is only possible because of the brave men and women of our First Responder community. Teaming up with One805LIVE! is one way of giving back and ensuring they have the resources they need for both their mental wellness and their life-saving equipment."As a 501(c)(3) public charity, ONE805 raises funds to provide mental-wellness programs and essential equipment for First Responders across Santa Barbara County. The One805LIVE! event is a major fundraiser where 100% of the net proceeds from ticket sales and donations go directly to the First Responders."The support of partners like Pivotal is vital to our mission," said Kirsten Cavendish Weston-Smith, Chairman, CEO and Co-Founder. “We’re deeply grateful to sponsors like Pivotal who make it possible to provide first responders with essential equipment and mental wellness support.About PivotalPivotal designs, develops, and manufactures light eVTOL aircraft. An industry pioneer, Pivotal is renowned for the BlackFly, the first light eVTOL to be commercially available and delivered to customers in the United States. In October 2023, Pivotal unveiled its next-generation production aircraft, the Helix. Sales opened in January 2024. The company’s distinctive tilt-aircraft architecture and scalable technology platform have been under continuous improvement for well over a decade. Today, Pivotal has the most mature technologies in the light eVTOL and civilian powered-lift categories. Efficient, compact, and simple, Pivotal eVTOLs are designed for personal aircraft, public safety, and defense applications. The company is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA. Learn more at pivotal.aero.About ONE805Founded in the aftermath of the Thomas Fire and subsequent mudslides, ONE805 is a public charity that raises funds for mental health and critical equipment for all First Responders in Santa Barbara County. Through events and community partnerships, ONE805 provides much-needed resources to those who risk their lives to protect others.

