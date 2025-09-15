MPD Searching for Suspect in Northeast Homicide

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in the search for a wanted man in a fatal shooting that occurred in Northeast.

On Friday, July 18, 2025, at approximately 12:15 a.m., Fourth District officers responded to the 100 block of Fort Drive, Northeast, for the report of a fight inside of an apartment. Officers located an adult male inside of an apartment suffering from an unknown injury. DC Fire and EMS responded to the scene and after all lifesaving efforts failed the man was pronounced dead.

On Saturday, July 19, 2025, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined the decedent’s cause of death was a gunshot wound, and the manner of death was ruled a homicide.

The decedent has been identified as 41-year-old Allen Shropshire of Northeast, DC.

Detectives from MPD’s Homicide Branch are leading this case and have identified a suspect in the offense. 39-year-old Solaiman Richardson is wanted pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant for Second Degree Murder While Armed. This case is domestic in nature. Pictures of Richardson are included below:

Anyone who has knowledge of Richardson’s location should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 25108306

###