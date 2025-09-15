MPD Makes Arrest in 2024 Fatal Shooting

The Metropolitan Police Department announces an arrest in a homicide that occurred in August 2024.

On Tuesday, August 13, 2024, at approximately 10:15 a.m., officers responded to the 500 block of Division Avenue, Northeast, for the report of sounds of gunshots. Upon arrival, they located a man suffering from gunshot wounds inside of a park. The victim was transported to a local hospital by DC Fire and EMS. Despite all life-saving efforts, the victim was pronounced dead.

The victim was identified as 38-year-old Antowine Baker, of Northeast, DC.

On Monday, September 15, 2025, as a result of a DC Superior Court Indictment, and pursuant to a DC Superior Court Booking Order, members of the Metropolitan Police Department's Fugitive Unit arrested Christian Ware. He has been charged with Second Degree Murder While Armed.

CCN: 24123974

