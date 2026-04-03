Submit Release
News Search

There were 96 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 454,899 in the last 365 days.

MPD Arrests Suspect in Multiple Gun Offenses in Southeast DC

The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) announces the arrest of a suspect involved in multiple offenses involving a firearm that occurred in February.

  • On Saturday, February 21, 2026, at approximately 11:05 p.m., Sixth District officers responded to the 4600 block of Hillside Road, Southeast, for the report of sounds of gunshots. Upon arrival officers found evidence of a shooting. There was damage to the front door of a residence and a vehicle. CCN: 26023626
  • On Sunday, February 22, 2026, at approximately 7:57 p.m., Sixth District officers responded to the 4600 block of Hillside Road, Southeast, for the report of a shooting. Officers found evidence of a shooting but no victims or property damage. CCN: 26023697

On Thursday, April 2, 2026, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force located the suspect in Camp Springs, Maryland. 30-year-old Shalamar Brown of Suitland, Maryland, was arrested and charged with Endangerment with a Firearm and Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm.

###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

MPD Arrests Suspect in Multiple Gun Offenses in Southeast DC

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.