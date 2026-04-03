MPD Arrests Suspect in Multiple Gun Offenses in Southeast DC

The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) announces the arrest of a suspect involved in multiple offenses involving a firearm that occurred in February.

On Saturday, February 21, 2026, at approximately 11:05 p.m., Sixth District officers responded to the 4600 block of Hillside Road, Southeast, for the report of sounds of gunshots. Upon arrival officers found evidence of a shooting. There was damage to the front door of a residence and a vehicle. CCN: 26023626

On Sunday, February 22, 2026, at approximately 7:57 p.m., Sixth District officers responded to the 4600 block of Hillside Road, Southeast, for the report of a shooting. Officers found evidence of a shooting but no victims or property damage. CCN: 26023697

On Thursday, April 2, 2026, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force located the suspect in Camp Springs, Maryland. 30-year-old Shalamar Brown of Suitland, Maryland, was arrested and charged with Endangerment with a Firearm and Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm.

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