One Water Systems Celebrates 22 Years of Excellence with 22% Off Whole Home Water Filtration Systems for 22 Customers
Locally owned Southern California company marks 22 years of innovation, offering a limited-time anniversary discount on its eco-friendly, maintenance-free.
Founded in Oceanside by Kevin Worsfold, One Water Systems has become Southern California’s go-to choice for eco-friendly, maintenance-free water treatment systems. With thousands of satisfied customers and a reputation built on trust, the company continues to help homeowners eliminate harmful contaminants, reduce scale, and enjoy clean, safe water from every tap.
Two Decades of Innovation and Reliability
For 22 years, One Water Systems has delivered whole home water filtration systems designed to combat Southern California’s notoriously hard water and chemical-heavy municipal supplies. Its flagship Elite System features advanced multi-layer filtration, including:
- Micro Alloy Descaler Technology – Effectively reduces scale buildup without salt or magnets.
- KDF and High-Grade Carbon Media – Removes chlorine, chemicals, and heavy metals for safer water.
- Maintenance-Free Design – No filter changes, salt bags, or frequent servicing required.
- 15-Year Warranty and Free Annual Checkups – Ensuring long-term performance and peace of mind.
LimitedTime Anniversary Promotion
The “22 Years, 22% Off for 22 New Customers” promotion is valid through September 30, 2025, or until all 22 discounted systems are claimed. Eligible customers across San Diego, Orange, Riverside, and Los Angeles counties are encouraged to book a free water consultation to secure their spot.
A Commitment to Sustainability
Unlike traditional softeners or cartridge-based filters that generate plastic waste, brine discharge, or require frequent maintenance, One Water Systems offers a low-maintenance, eco-conscious alternative. Its Elite System is engineered specifically for the unique challenges of Southern California water, helping homeowners save time, money, and resources.
About One Water Systems
Founded in 2003 by Kevin Worsfold, One Water Systems is a Southern California-based company specializing in whole-home water filtration and conditioning systems. With a focus on eco-friendly, maintenance-free technology, the company has earned a reputation for excellence through personalized consultations, professional installations, and outstanding customer care.
Today, One Water Systems proudly serves thousands of households across San Diego, Orange, Riverside, and Los Angeles counties, helping families enjoy safer, cleaner water while protecting the environment.
Media Contact:
One Water Systems
760-994-4795
info@onewatersystems.com
www.onewatersystems.com
