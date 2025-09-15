MPD Makes Three Arrests in Northeast Robbery
The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of three suspects in a robbery that occurred in Northeast.
On Tuesday, June 17, 2025, at approximately 6:50 p.m., a suspect stole the victim’s headphones as he exited the Brookland Metro Station in the 900 block of Bunker Hill Road, Northeast. The victim chased the suspect, who gave the stolen property to a second suspect. A short time later, an acquaintance of the victim observed the suspects with the stolen property. The acquaintance confronted the suspects and a struggle occurred. During the struggle, the suspects damaged the second victim’s property before fleeing the scene. The stolen headphones were recovered on the scene.
On Monday, September 15, 2025, pursuant to a D.C. Superior Court pre-petition custody order, three 14-year-old juvenile males all of Northwest, D.C. were arrested and charged with Robbery (Force and Violence).
CCN: 25090891
