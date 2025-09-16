Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,949 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 423,065 in the last 365 days.

TRAFFIC ALERT - SWEET HOLLOW RD SOUTH OF VT RT 105 SHELDON

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

ST ALBANS BARRACKS


NEWS RELEASE - HIGHWAY / TRAFFIC NOTIFICATION


SWEET HOLLOW RD NEAR BOX # 302 / SOUTH OF VT RT 105 IN SHELDON IS IMPASSABLE DUE TO A CRASH WITH POWER LINES DOWN ACROSS THE ROADWAY.


THIS INCIDENT IS EXPECTED TO LAST FOR AN HOUR OR MORE.  SPECIFIC DETAILS ARE NOT YET AVAILABLE AND UPDATES WILL BE PROVIDED AS APPROPRIATE.


MOTORISTS SHOULD EXPECT DELAYS IN THE AREA OR SEEK ALTERNATE ROUTES.  


PLEASE DRIVE CAREFULLY.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

TRAFFIC ALERT - SWEET HOLLOW RD SOUTH OF VT RT 105 SHELDON

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more