TRAFFIC ALERT - SWEET HOLLOW RD SOUTH OF VT RT 105 SHELDON

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

ST ALBANS BARRACKS





NEWS RELEASE - HIGHWAY / TRAFFIC NOTIFICATION





SWEET HOLLOW RD NEAR BOX # 302 / SOUTH OF VT RT 105 IN SHELDON IS IMPASSABLE DUE TO A CRASH WITH POWER LINES DOWN ACROSS THE ROADWAY.





THIS INCIDENT IS EXPECTED TO LAST FOR AN HOUR OR MORE. SPECIFIC DETAILS ARE NOT YET AVAILABLE AND UPDATES WILL BE PROVIDED AS APPROPRIATE.





MOTORISTS SHOULD EXPECT DELAYS IN THE AREA OR SEEK ALTERNATE ROUTES.





PLEASE DRIVE CAREFULLY.