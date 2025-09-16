TRAFFIC ALERT - SWEET HOLLOW RD SOUTH OF VT RT 105 SHELDON
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
ST ALBANS BARRACKS
NEWS RELEASE - HIGHWAY / TRAFFIC NOTIFICATION
SWEET HOLLOW RD NEAR BOX # 302 / SOUTH OF VT RT 105 IN SHELDON IS IMPASSABLE DUE TO A CRASH WITH POWER LINES DOWN ACROSS THE ROADWAY.
THIS INCIDENT IS EXPECTED TO LAST FOR AN HOUR OR MORE. SPECIFIC DETAILS ARE NOT YET AVAILABLE AND UPDATES WILL BE PROVIDED AS APPROPRIATE.
MOTORISTS SHOULD EXPECT DELAYS IN THE AREA OR SEEK ALTERNATE ROUTES.
PLEASE DRIVE CAREFULLY.
