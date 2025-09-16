CTT organized the Macao Delegation for“2025 China Cybersecurity Week”

MACAU, September 16 - The Macao Delegation for “2025 China Cybersecurity Week” organized by the Macao Post and Telecommunications Bureau (CTT) and co-organized by the Science and Technology Development Fund and the Macao Productivity and Technology Transfer Center, was successfully held on 15thSeptember this year. 30 cybersecurity professionals from private operators of critical infrastructure in the fields of television and audio broadcasting, telecommunications networks, qualified private legal entities of public administrative utility in the scientific and technological area, and commercial companies with exclusively public capital participated in the “2025 China Cybersecurity Week” activities in Zhuhai City.

The event featured cybersecurity exhibition areas with technical sessions, covering topics such as cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, and data cross-border transfer. The delegation attended the cybersecurity session, gaining insights into the latest trends and industry applications in cybersecurity technology. They also engaged in discussions with experts and industry representatives on Macao’s current situations, needs and development in terms of cybersecurity, thereby acquiring valuable industry experience and collaboration opportunities.

Through this event, Macao’s cybersecurity professionals have gained a further understanding of the latest cybersecurity technologies and the development of the respective areas of the Mainland China, strengthened their professional knowledge and cybersecurity maintenance capacity, as well as enhancing cooperation between the Mainland China and Macao in the cultivation of cybersecurity talents.