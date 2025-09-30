Government Headquarters Open Day sessions on 18 and 19 October

MACAU, September 30 - The Government Headquarters Open Day sessions will this year be held on Saturday, 18 October, and Sunday, 19 October, from 9am to 6pm.

The theme of this year’s floral arrangements for the Open Day sessions is the “15th National Games”. Landscaping has been used – via an array of flowers and plants – to create a festive and vibrant atmosphere, encourage public engagement with the National Games, and representing its unique elements.

This year’s Open Day sessions – held at the Government Headquarters located on Avenida da Praia Grande – feature large-scale themed display areas set up in the Protocol Palace and its grounds and gardens. During this joyous occasion, members of the public can tour the Government Headquarters and spend precious family time there on what is a special weekend.

During the Open Day sessions, locals and tourists will have the opportunity to visit the Multi-purpose Room, the Lotus Room, the Grand Hall on the upper floor, and the Green Hall, Yellow Hall and Blue Hall of the Protocol Palace. They will also be able to tour the garden, starting at the lotus pond, where there will be large floral arrangements and decorations providing locations for photographs. Attendees will also have the opportunity to enjoy live performances by the Macao Police Band and Macao Conservatory students.

To commemorate the Open Day sessions, souvenirs will be offered to visitors while supplies last. In addition, the Macao Post and Telecommunications Bureau will set up a temporary postal counter near Nam Van Lake, offering a commemorative-postmark service and philatelic products related to the Open Day sessions.

All are welcome to visit the Government Headquarters for the Open Day sessions, to experience the unique atmosphere of the site and share in the joy of the occasion. Visitors are kindly reminded that neither selfie sticks, umbrellas, drinks, nor food are permitted on the premises. Pets are also not allowed. For more information, please visit openday.dsasg.gov.mo or telephone +853 2872 6886 during office hours for enquiries.