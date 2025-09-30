MGTO delivers second-phase review study report on Macao Tourism Industry Development Master Plan

MACAU, September 30 - 【MGTO】Findings of the second-phase review study on the Master Plan

Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) commissioned a research institution last year (2024) to conduct the second-phase review study on the Macao Tourism Industry Development Master Plan (“Master Plan”) to cope with the changes in the macroenvironment and elevate Macao’s overall competitive strengths, in parallel with the Macao SAR Government’s work to propel and forge the city’s development into a world centre of tourism and leisure. The review study report was published on the themed website for the Master Plan today (30 September).

Examine Macao’s latest tourism trends

With the world experiencing a quicker revival in tourism, Macao’s tourism industry is marching forward upon a brand-new landscape. A series of supportive policies has also been implemented by the Country and the Macao SAR in recent years. In face of the new tourism prospects, new development directions and action plans should be mapped out in greater depth to attain advanced-quality tourism development in Macao. In view of this, MGTO commissioned a research institution in 2024 to conduct the second-phase review study on the Master Plan.

The second-phase review study on the Master Plan includes: a review of the implementation progress from 2021 to 2024, with amendments to action plans and key indicators from 2025 to 2030; an analysis of Macao’s tourism situation and trends; more profound actualization of the six major objectives as follows: promote diversified development of the integrated tourism and leisure industries, expand the diversity of visitor markets, optimize tourism product design and planning, deepen regional tourism integration, foster healthy, orderly and resilient industry growth, as well as harness the potential of artificial intelligence (AI) to drive tourism innovation.

Implementation rate of action plans (2021 – 2024) reaches 97.4%

The second-phase review study includes an assessment of the implementation progress of 91 action plans. Between 2021 and 2024, 77 phased action plans (0 – 5 years) were implemented while 75 have reached target goals, an implementation rate of 97.4%. On the other hand, 13 out of 14 long-term plans (6 years or above) are conducted in progress.

Second-phase review study introduces 20 new action plans

In the second-phase review study report, the achieved action plans and those in progress are reorganized and refined. A total of 20 new action plans are introduced into the Master Plan, which now encompasses a total of 74 action plans up to 2030. The action plans cover six areas as follows: tourism products and experiences, quality tourism and collaboration, visitor market development, urban development, smart technology, as well as regional and international tourism cooperation. By taking specific actions in focus, progress will be steered forward in these areas.

The actions in focus include: develop diverse products in combination, introduce globally-renowned themed projects and enhance the value of local brands; provide training programs tailored for specific market segments, cultivate new talent in the era of AI; conduct strategic marketing online and offline, develop multi-destination tourism products; tap into the tourism development potential of urban space, elevate the reception capacity of airport and ports of entry; enhance visitors’ experience through smart technology, support small and medium enterprises in service optimization; strengthen and deepen tourism cooperation with Hengqin and cities in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, foster international exchange, among other actions.

The second-phase review study report also includes a forecast of key indicators and trends for 2030 for the public’s reference. The public is welcome to download the second-phase review study report (Chinese, Portuguese and English versions) for the Macao Tourism Industry Development Master Plan on the themed website: masterplan.macaotourism.gov.mo.