New service launched on "Macao One Account" for non-resident workers to apply for Certificate of Criminal Record (Non-first-time applications)

MACAU, September 30 - To continuously improve public services and respond to citizens' demand for online application services, starting from 30 September 2025, the Identification Services Bureau (DSI) introduced a new service that allows non-resident workers to apply for the Certificate of Criminal Record through the "Macao One Account." This new service facilitates the application process by enabling non-resident workers to go through the formalities online, reducing the need to visit service counters in person and furthering the goal of streamlining administration formalities for the convenience of the public.

Holders of Non-resident Worker’s Identification Card who have ever applied for the Certificate of Criminal Record to DSI can now lodge application for the Certificate of Criminal Record using the "Certificate of Criminal Record" service on the "Macao One Account". During the application, applicants have to authorize DSI to obtain their personal data from the Public Security Police Force for processing the application. After that, applicants will follow the system instructions to operate, conduct identification and make online payment to finalize the application.

Moreover, applicants can choose to receive the certificate in either paper or electronic format. Additionally, they can opt for a transfer service, whereby DSI will directly send the certificate to a designated government department of their choice.

For more information about the service, please visit the Identification Services Bureau website at www.dsi.gov.mo. For enquiries, please call the Identification Services Bureau hotline at 2837 0777 or 2837 0888, or email info@dsi.gov.mo.