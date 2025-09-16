3 BR/2 BA Home w/ Basement & 2 Garages on 2± Acres in Fauquier County VA Set for Auction Announces Nicholls Auction Mktg

4456 Silver Hill Court, Sumerduck, VA 22742 (Fauquier County) 4456 Silver Hill Court, Sumerduck, VA 22742 (Fauquier County) 4456 Silver Hill Court, Sumerduck, VA 22742 (Fauquier County) 4456 Silver Hill Court, Sumerduck, VA 22742 (Fauquier County) 4456 Silver Hill Court, Sumerduck, VA 22742 (Fauquier County)

Well Maintained & Move-in Ready Home w/2 Large Garages on 2 +/- Acres in Fauquier County VA Set for Auction Announces Nicholls Auction Marketing Group.

Nicholls Auction Marketing Group announces the auction of a 3BR/2BA ranch/rambler style home on 2± acres with a walk-out basement, 2 large detached garages just off of Rt. 17 in Fauquier County VA.” — John Nicholls

FREDERICKSBURG, VA, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., ( www.nichollsauction.com ) announces the auction of a 3 BR/2 BA ranch/rambler style home on 2± acres with a fully finished walk-out basement, 2 large detached garages and many upgrades conveniently located just off of Rt. 17 in Fauquier County’s Silver Hill Estates on Thursday, September 25 according to John Nicholls, president of the company.“The sellers have relocated to another state and have entrusted us to market and sell this well maintained move-in ready Fauquier County home ,” said Nicholls. “This type of quality, new upgrades, garages & acreage is an amazing find, and you can make it yours.”“The property is conveniently located only 1.3 miles off Rt 17, 9.5 miles to Bealeton/Rt. 28 , and only a short drive to Culpeper, Warrenton, Fredericksburg, Manassas & Quantico, VA,” said Kelly Strauss, auction marketing coordinator.Strauss further noted that this lovely home has been immaculately maintained and can be moved into immediately.The auction’s date, address and highlights follow below:Date: Thursday, September 25 @ 2PM EDT.Location: 4456 Silver Hill Court, Sumerduck, VA 22742 (Fauquier County) Move-in ready 3 BR/2 BA rambler/ranch style home w/fully finished walk-out basement on 2 +/- acres in Fauquier County, VA• This home measures 2,496 +/- gross sf. and features an eat-in kitchen (all appliances convey); living room; laundry room; fully finished walk-out basement with den (gas logs fireplace), bedroom, bathroom, updated utility room w/washer & dryer conveying (refrigerator & LG TV conveys)• Hardwood flooring throughout home (wood & luxury vinyl plank 2022); Pergo style flooring in basement; ceramic tile flooring in kitchen• New (2025) 84 Lumber pine wood deck w/wrap around stairs & front walkway• Heating: heat pump & electric baseboard (3 rooms in basement); Cooling: Central AC (HVAC is 7 years old and serviced quarterly)• Well (new water filtration system 2023) & septic system; Proline Cast propane commercial grade water heater (2023)• Detached 30'x36' garage w/single roll up door; Detached garage (approx.45'x36') w/concrete flooring, lighting, extra hook up for heavy duty air compressor and RV storage w/30 amp hook up• Other features: New roof (2021); fully fenced large back yard w/custom built three rail cedar & wire mesh fencing and 4 gates; exterior gardening complete w/netting & beautiful landscape; 12' backyard patio w/rock garden hardscaping w/steps & fire pit area; cottage-style enclosed 12'x12' garden w/raised beds; 1/4 mile nature trail around perimeter of the property; ample closet & storage space; chair railing & crown molding; geo grid driveway underlay erosion control (30 tons of added gravel); French drain in driveway & both sides of garage; 6” gutters on front & back of home; Craftsman T110 riding lawnmower w/Lawn Crafter trailer conveys w/homeFor more highlights and details, visit www.nichollsauction.com The real estate auction is open to the public. Brokers are reminded that pre-registration is required for compensation.For more information, call Kelly Strauss (540) 226-1279 visit www.nichollsauction.com Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., with over 57 years of auction superiority and over 200 years of combined experience, has been synonymous with excellence and successfully marketing and selling thousands of properties.# # #About Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc.Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., is a professional accelerated marketing firm specializing in the promotion and sale of real estate via the auction method of marketing. Headquartered in Fredericksburg, VA, NAMG has been serving the needs of the Mid-Atlantic region since 1968. The Nicholls team comprises world and state champion auctioneers, an award winning marketing staff, and sales percentages unmatched in the industry. For more information about Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., visit www.nichollsauction.com or call 540-898-0971.

