Spice Island Beach Resort Celebrates Ninth Consecutive AAA Five Diamond Award For 2025

Janelle Hopkin, President and Managing Director, and Chairman Lady Betty Hopkin, celebrate AAA Five Diamond accolades with the Spice Island Beach Resort team. Spice Island Beach Resort delivers world-class luxury in Grenada.

ST. GEORGE’S, GRENADA, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Spice Island Beach Resort, Grenada’s premier locally-owned luxury retreat, has once again earned the coveted AAA Five Diamond Award for 2025. This achievement marks the resort’s ninth consecutive year of excellence in Caribbean hospitality, securing its place among the region’s most distinguished hotels and resorts. Only a dozen properties in the Caribbean hold this special designation.“We are absolutely thrilled to celebrate our ninth consecutive AAA Five Diamond Award,” said Janelle Hopkin, President and Managing Director. “This extraordinary milestone reflects our team’s unwavering passion for delivering a world-class, authentic Grenadian and Caribbean experience. Our commitment to excellence enables us to consistently delight our guests and to set the definitive standard for a luxury Caribbean retreat.”Fewer than 0.4 percent of the more than 26,000 hotels inspected across North America and the Caribbean attain the prestigious Five Diamond rating. The AAA Diamond Program, a benchmark for more than 80 years, is renowned for its unannounced, rigorous inspections to ensure properties meet the highest standards for luxury, service and guest satisfaction.The award underscores the resort’s exceptional accommodations, refined amenities, and a guest experience that continually redefines luxury. Further reinforcing its dedication to guest well-being, the property maintains its “AAA Inspected Clean” certification – a post-pandemic standard of pristine cleanliness and safety verified through visual checks and advanced surface testing.“Our team’s relentless pursuit of perfection drives us to not only meet but consistently surpass expectations,” Hopkin added. “As we celebrate this nine-year milestone, we are more inspired than ever to innovate, elevate and continue creating unforgettable memories surrounded by Grenada’s vibrant charm.”Spice Island Beach Resort stands as a testament to Grenada’s ability to deliver world-class luxury while staying true to its island roots. By blending timeless Caribbean charm with forward-looking innovation — from embracing sustainability to curating deeply personal guest experiences — the resort continues to shape the benchmark for modern hospitality in the region.Discover more at www.spiceislandbeachresort.com

