Stage Set for 2025 CMEx Leadership Awards: Caribbean Visionaries, Global Partners Gather for Afternoon of Impact

Simmone Bowe

Inaugural Lifetime Achievement Award for Sir Baltron Bethel to Anchor Star-Studded Miami Ceremony; Regional Tourism and Cultural Icons Confirmed to Attend

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The stage is set for the 2025 Caribbean Media Exchange (CMEx) Leadership Awards, as distinguished leaders, cultural icons, tourism executives and community champions from across the region and Diaspora prepare to gather for an afternoon dedicated to excellence, service, and the advancement of the Caribbean.This year’s ceremony, one of the most highly anticipated gatherings on the regional calendar, will be anchored by a special presentation: the inaugural CMEx Lifetime Achievement Award bestowed upon Sir Baltron Bethel, one of the Caribbean’s most accomplished tourism visionaries and a national icon of The Bahamas. Sir Baltron holds the distinction of being the first and longest-serving Bahamian Director General of Tourism, whose global influence has shaped the region’s tourism policy and development.Honoring Caribbean ChangemakersThe ceremony will recognize a powerful slate of 2025 laureates whose leadership continues to shape Caribbean tourism, culture and development. They include:Carole Alexis – Choreographer and Artistic Director, MartiniqueDave Chang – SVP, Consumer Sales and Contact Centers, Carnival Cruise LineMay-Ling Chun – Director of Tourism, St. MaartenRonella Croes – CEO, Aruba Tourism AuthorityLaura Davidson – CEO/Founder, LDPRMuryad de Bruin – Managing Director, Curaçao Tourist BoardCathleen Decker – Co-founder, The Decker/Royal AgencyLoreto Duffy-Mayers – Tourism and Sustainability Expert, BarbadosMonique Hamaty-Simmonds – Executive Director, Tortuga Rum Company Ltd., Cayman IslandsClarisa Jiménez – President and CEO, Puerto Rico Hotel & Tourism AssociationLuce Hodge-Smith – Junior Minister of Tourism, British Virgin IslandsJanelle Hopkin – President and Managing Director, Spice Island Beach Resort, GrenadaVonulrick “Von” Martin – Broadcaster, Producer & Dean, Caribbeana Communications Inc.Shomari Scott – Chief Business Officer, Health City Cayman IslandsMarcus Simmonds – CEO, Tortuga International Holdings Ltd., Cayman Islands“These exceptional honorees embody the spirit of leadership, innovation, and service that defines the best of the Caribbean,” said Bevan Springer, President of CMEx. “Their contributions across tourism, business, culture, and community development continue to transform the region. We are proud to celebrate their profound achievements at this year’s awards.”Regional and Global Dignitaries ConfirmedThe laureates and Lifetime Achievement Honoree will be joined by a remarkable list of special guests and regional leaders, underscoring the event’s importance to the Caribbean community:Lady Betty Hopkin of GrenadaJennifer Matarangas-King, Commissioner of Tourism, U.S. Virgin IslandsCardigan Connor, Minister of Health, Sports and Tourism, AnguillaDona Regis-Prosper, Secretary-General & CEO, Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO)Latia Duncombe, Director General, Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & AviationJoy Jibrilu, CEO, Nassau Paradise Island Promotion BoardVincent Vanderpool-Wallace, Former Minister of Tourism, The Bahamas, and Former CTO Secretary-GeneralVanessa Ladesma, CEO, Caribbean Hotel and Tourism AssociationWendy McDonald, Regional VP Government Relations (Caribbean), Royal Caribbean GroupDr. Lisa Indar, Executive Director, Caribbean Public Health AgencyAlso confirmed are Caribbean tourism directors Jameel Rochester (Anguilla), Clive McCoy (British Virgin Islands), Rosa Harris (Cayman Islands, former CTO Chair), Marva Williams (Dominica), and Stacey Liburd (Grenada).Adding to the afternoon’s cultural luster, soulful Bahamian singer and performer Simmone Bowe will return to headline the event, showcasing her acclaimed artistry spanning jazz, reggae, R&B, and gospel.Committed Partners: Spotlight on SponsorsThe 2025 CMEx Leadership Awards and Fundraiser is made possible by the unwavering support of its corporate and destination partners. Proceeds from the event support educational programs, youth development initiatives, and professional training designed to empower the next generation of Caribbean tourism and media leaders.Platinum Sponsor: The event is powered by the Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments and Aviation.Major Sponsors include the Nassau & Paradise Island Promotion Board, The British Virgin Islands Tourist Board & Film Commission, Tropical Shipping, Unique Vacations Inc. (the worldwide representative of Sandals & Beaches Resorts), The Decker/Royal Agency, Grenada Tourism Authority, Barbara Pyle Foundation, Tortuga Rum Company, Carnival Corporation & plc, Rodman Marketing Guru, and the St. Maarten Tourist Board.Additional Sponsors supporting the cause include Calabash Cove Resort & Spa, Coco Palm, Comfort Suites Paradise Island, Hyatt Regency Trinidad, Jade Mountain, Ladera Resort, Marketplace Excellence Corporation, Mount Cinnamon Beach Resort, Park Hyatt St. Kitts Christophe Harbour, Round Hill Hotel and Villas, Tropical Attractions, and Villa Kaya.The CMEx Leadership Awards celebrate laureates whose work spans hospitality, cruise tourism, medical tourism, destination marketing, sustainable development, media and public relations, uniting stakeholders for an afternoon of networking and a shared commitment to a thriving Caribbean future.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.