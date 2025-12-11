Sir Baltron Bethel Celebrated for Decades of Caribbean Tourism Leadership

Sir Baltron B. Bethel, CB, KCMG, CMG addresses CMEx patrons in Miami on Sunday. Sir Baltron is celebrated by (L-R) Latia Duncombe, Joy Jibrilu and Vincent Vanderpool-Wallace in Miami. Sir Baltron is congratulated by CMEx President Bevan Springer while (L-R) Latia Duncombe, Joy Jibrilu and Vincent Vanderpool-Wallace cheer him on.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Caribbean Media Exchange (CMEx) honored Bahamian tourism pioneer Sir Baltron Bethel with its inaugural CMEx Lifetime Achievement Award on Sunday, celebrating his profound impact on regional tourism.Speaking to a packed audience at the annual CMEx Leadership Awards & Fundraiser, Sir Baltron, the first and longest serving Director General of Tourism for The Bahamas, expressed gratitude for the honor while focusing his remarks on the collective accomplishments of the region.“I am most grateful and highly honored by CMEx for this Lifetime Achievement Award. I would like to heartily congratulate all of the well-deserved awardees — captains of industry within our region — who have done so much in their respective spheres to better the lives of our people and to move towards the lofty aspirations which have guided us and have made this region an example of excellence.”The tourism visionary credited his long career to partnerships and a shared regional vision: “I am grateful to God, to my supportive and long-suffering family, as well as those who have provided me with the various opportunities of public service.”Sir Baltron dedicated the award to those who followed him, emphasizing continuity in Bahamian and regional tourism leadership. Joining him on stage was current Director General of Tourism Latia Duncombe along with former directors general Vincent Vanderpool-Wallace and Joy Jibrilu. During his remarks, he also acknowledged Vernice Walkine and the late David Johnson, who both previously served in the role.“Let me acknowledge today that I accept this award as a special recognition of the hard work and the achievements of those who have succeeded me in the office of Director General of Tourism in The Bahamas and in Caribbean organizations. They are an amazing team, all of which speaks well, not only for what they have achieved but for the future of tourism within our region.”CMEx President Bevan Springer praised Sir Baltron and this year’s laureates, citing CMEx’s mission of promoting regional unity and charitable efforts, and noting that the organization focuses on lifting the Caribbean through collaborative efforts across the public and private sectors and civil society.In his welcome remarks, Springer was candid in his assessment of the region’s current challenges, calling for deliverance from divisive tendencies and “crabs in the barrel syndrome.” He concluded by underscoring the potential of genuine regional cooperation. “As iron sharpens iron, so one sharpens another. Imagine (what more we can accomplish) if we were really sharpened as a region and … start to walk this talk of unity.”The ceremony recognized a slate of laureates whose leadership continues to shape Caribbean tourism, culture and development. They included:• Carole Alexis, Knight of the French Order of Arts and Letters – Choreographer and Artistic Director, Martinique• Dave Chang – SVP, Consumer Sales and Contact Centers, Carnival Cruise Line• May-Ling Chun – Director of Tourism, St. Maarten• Ronella Croes – CEO, Aruba Tourism Authority• Laura Davidson – CEO/Founder, LDPR• Muryad de Bruin – Managing Director, Curaçao Tourist Board• Cathleen Decker – Co-founder, The Decker/Royal Agency• Loreto Duffy-Mayers – Tourism and Sustainability Expert, Barbados• Monique Hamaty-Simmonds – Executive Director, Tortuga Rum Company Ltd., Cayman Islands• Clarisa Jiménez – President and CEO, Puerto Rico Hotel & Tourism Association• Luce Hodge-Smith – Junior Minister of Tourism, British Virgin Islands• Janelle Hopkin – President and Managing Director, Spice Island Beach Resort, Grenada• Vonulrick “Von” Martin – Broadcaster, Producer and Dean, Caribbeana Communications Inc.• Shomari Scott – Chief Business Officer, Health City Cayman Islands• Marcus Simmonds – CEO, Tortuga International Holdings Ltd., Cayman IslandsThe CMEx Leadership Awards luncheon was powered by Platinum Sponsor Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments and Aviation. Other sponsors and supporters included Anguilla Tourist Board; Barbara Pyle Foundation; Calabash Cove Resort & Spa (St. Lucia); Carnival Corporation & plc; Chukka Caribbean Adventures; Coco Palm (St. Lucia); Comfort Suites Paradise Island (Bahamas); Grenada Tourism Authority; Hyatt Regency Trinidad; Jade Mountain (St. Lucia); Ladera Resort (St. Lucia); Loews Coral Gables Hotel; Marketplace Excellence Corporation; Mount Cinnamon Beach Resort (Grenada); Nassau & Paradise Island Promotion Board (Bahamas); Park Hyatt St. Kitts Christophe Harbour (St. Kitts); Rodman Marketing Guru; Round Hill Hotel and Villas (Jamaica); St. Maarten Tourist Board; The British Virgin Islands Tourist Board & Film Commission; The Decker/Royal Agency; Tortuga Rum Company; Tropical Attractions; Tropical Shipping; Unique Vacations Inc. (the worldwide representative of Sandals & Beaches Resorts); and Vanessa James Media.

