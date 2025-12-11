Health City Cayman Islands’ Shomari Scott Receives 2025 CMEx Leadership Award in Miami

Shomari Scott, Chief Business Officer of Health City Cayman Islands, in Miami on Sunday Shomari Scott is congratulated by media professional Alex Jordan and CMEx President Bevan Springer. Shomari Scott with his wife Nichelle Scott at the CMEx Leadership Awards on Sunday

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Shomari Scott, Chief Business Officer of Health City Cayman Islands and a seasoned tourism and brand strategist, was honored with a 2025 Caribbean Media Exchange (CMEx) Leadership Award in Miami on Sunday. He was recognized for his transformational impact on delivering quality, affordable health care across the region, tourism development – including medical tourism – and community leadership in the Cayman Islands.Accepting the award before an audience of regional tourism leaders, media executives and policymakers at the CMEx Leadership Awards & Fundraiser at Loews Coral Gables Hotel, Scott reflected on service, legacy and intergenerational impact. “Being recognized amongst such inspirational leaders is a privilege I do not take lightly,” Scott said.Drawing on a Greek proverb, “A society grows great when old men plant trees whose shade they know they shall never sit in,” he said this sentiment resonates with him as he strives “to contribute now by planting seeds of innovation towards the flourishing of new industries in my beloved home, the Cayman Islands.”“It’s my hope that through award ceremonies such as this, we continue to hold our Caribbean brethren and sistren high so we can cultivate a brighter future by inspiring generations to come, generations greater than ours that we may never live to see. Thank you, CMEx, for your vision to uplift these awards,” he continued.Scott also emphasized the role of family as a foundation for leadership, crediting his wife for her unwavering support during his career. “What often also goes unnoticed is the unwavering support system that most of us have behind closed doors, the coproducers, the glue. Mine is my rock, my wife, Nichelle Scott,” he said. “This award isn’t just mine, it isn’t just the teams that have been with me, it isn’t just the Cayman Islands. I also dedicate this award to her.”Scott has spent more than a decade shaping Health City Cayman Islands into one of the region’s most recognized hospital brands. Under his leadership, the institution, founded by renowned heart surgeon Dr. Devi Shetty, has earned global attention as a symbol of quality and compassion in health care throughout the Caribbean.“Shomari’s leadership reflects the very best of Caribbean excellence,” said Bevan Springer, President of CMEx. “His ability to merge innovation with purpose has strengthened not only Health City Cayman Islands, but also the wider regional health care landscape, including the growing field of medical tourism. CMEx is proud to recognize a leader whose service, integrity and commitment to community continue to inspire us all.”Prior to joining Health City, Scott dedicated 18 years to the Cayman Islands Department of Tourism, rising from intern to director of tourism. During the global recession, he helped drive a 25 percent increase in visitor arrivals through strategic brand positioning and communications.His public service extends across education, housing, health care and economic development. Scott has served on the boards of the National Housing Development Trust and the Civil Service Complaints Commission and as president of the Cayman Islands Chamber of Commerce. He was deputy chair of the University College of the Cayman Islands and is the current chairman of the Education Council. During the COVID-19 pandemic, he played a central role in Health City’s national response and chaired the social services and health care vertical of the government’s Strategic Economic Advisory Committee.A longtime youth advocate and basketball coach, Scott’s community work has previously earned him the Young Caymanian Leadership Award and recognition as an Emerging Pioneer in Tourism on National Heroes Day.﻿“Thank you for this recognition. Thank you to the team that helps me to achieve everything I can achieve,” Scott said.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.