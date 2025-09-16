Mindful Nutrition Hot Cocoa Mixes Now Available in Hundreds of Target Stores Nationwide

Mindful Nutrition’s Mindful Calm Cocoa Mix and Organic Skinny Cocoa Mix are sugar-free, dairy-free, and non-GMO. The Mindful Calm Cocoa Mix from Mindful Nutrition is made with ingredients that support calm, like L-theanine, GABA, and alkalized cocoa.

Mindful Nutrition has celebrated a major milestone with the launch of two of its signature cocoa drink mixes in hundreds of Target stores across the country.

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In August 2025, Mindful Nutrition celebrated a major milestone with the launch of two of its signature cocoa drink mixes in hundreds of Target stores across the country. The rollout places the brand’s thoughtfully crafted hot cocoa blends on the shelves of one of the nation’s largest retailers, making the brand more accessible to shoppers.

Target shoppers can now find Mindful Nutrition’s Mindful Calm Cocoa Mix and Organic Skinny Cocoa Mix in hundreds of stores nationwide. Both products are integral to the brand’s online store, where they have gained a loyal following for their balanced flavors, natural ingredients, and thoughtful formulas.

The Mindful Calm Cocoa Mix delivers a rich yet delectable sugar-free cocoa experience designed for those who prefer a mindful, relaxing evening beverage. The Organic Skinny Cocoa Mix offers a classic hot chocolate taste, crafted with organic alkalized cocoa and naturally sweetened without added sugar, appealing to individuals seeking a lighter option without compromising flavor.

The placement in Target reflects a growing demand for beverage options that prioritize simplicity, transparency, and everyday enjoyment. By making its cocoa mixes easily accessible in retail stores, Mindful Nutrition supports the idea that intentional daily rituals - like a warm cup of cocoa - can be seamlessly incorporated into everyday routines.

Founded by Army veteran Josh Davis, Mindful Nutrition operates out of Newport Beach, California, with a guiding mission rooted in mindful living and ritualistic self-care. The company emphasizes high-quality sourcing and clear labeling, steering away from unnecessary additives while keeping flavor and comfort at the center of its blends. Each product is developed with an attention to craft, reflecting a belief that small, deliberate choices contribute to a more grounded lifestyle.

Beyond the two cocoa mixes featured at Target, Mindful Nutrition maintains a wider portfolio of drink blends available online, including kid-friendly cocoa options and fruity offerings designed for both warm and cool weather.

The addition of Mindful Nutrition products to Target shelves marks a natural next step in the company’s growth. As more consumers seek straightforward, satisfying beverage options, Mindful Nutrition continues to prioritize authenticity, quality, and a focus on the moments that make daily life meaningful. The brand’s expansion into mainstream retail signals an ongoing commitment to making these mindful experiences available to households nationwide.



Mindful Calm Cocoa Mix

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.