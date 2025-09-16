investorTV to Host Live Panel: Strategic Resources for a Powered Future: Lithium, Copper & Critical Minerals on Sep. 18

Strategic Resources for a Powered Future: Lithium, Copper & Critical Minerals on Sep. 18

Industry experts will explore lithium, copper, and critical minerals shaping the energy transition and future global supply chains.

SINGAPORE , SINGAPORE, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- investorTV , a digital platform powered by Global One Media that brings together industry experts, corporate leaders, and investment professionals for live panel discussions on key market topics, is thrilled to announce its upcoming live webinar, "Strategic Resources for a Powered Future: Lithium, Copper & Critical Minerals." The event will take place on September 18, 2025 at 11 AM ET (5 PM CET).This live panel will feature leading voices from the mining and energy sectors, including:- Claudia Tornquist, President, CEO & Director, Kodiak Copper (TSX-V: KDK | OTCQB: KDKCF | FRA: 5DD1)- James D. Calaway, Executive Chairman, Ioneer Ltd. (ASX: INR | NASDAQ: IONR)- Robin E. Goad, President & CEO, Fortune Minerals Limited (TSX: FT | OTCQB: FTMDF)- Gianni Kovacevic, Investor, Author, and Modern Energy ExpertThe discussion will be moderated by Jon Franklin, consulting geologist and a host of Stocks to Watch, who can bring technical expertise and industry insight to the audience."Strategic minerals like lithium and copper may be in high demand—but geology doesn't bend to market pressure. Less than one in every 1000 prospects becomes a mine and the path from discovery to production is often long. So how do we fill our insatiable need for critical minerals?" says Jon Franklin.As global electrification accelerates, demand for critical minerals such as lithium, copper, and cobalt continues to surge. This panel will explore how mining companies are positioning themselves within the supply chain, the challenges of securing responsible and scalable production, and the investment opportunities emerging from the transition to a low-carbon economy.Key themes that will be covered include:✓ The role of lithium and copper as pillars of the energy transition✓ How mining companies are balancing resource development with environmental and social considerations✓ The outlook for critical minerals demand in the context of energy storage, EVs, and infrastructure buildout✓ Strategies for investors to identify long-term value in the sectorAttendees will also have the opportunity to participate in a live Q&A with the panelists.To register for this exclusive live event, visit: https://globalonemedia.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_vYePhxiISOORnGFZ3Nz8lA Early registration is encouraged to secure your slot.

