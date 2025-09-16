B&H Worldwide Strengthens UK Operations with Heathrow HQ Expansion

Opening Ceremony for B&H Worldwide's New Warehouse Unit B&H Worldwide logo B&H Worldwide's New Warehouse Unit Opening Ceremony

B&H Worldwide announced an expansion of its UK footprint with the acquisition of a new 6,000 sq ft office and warehousing unit near Heathrow Airport.

This investment in our Heathrow headquarters underscores our dedication to meeting the evolving demands of the aerospace sector. ” — Alan Barlow, Head of Operations - UK

HEATHROW, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- B&H Worldwide, the leading aerospace logistics provider, announced an expansion of its UK footprint with the acquisition of a new 6,000 sq ft office and warehousing unit at its existing facility near Heathrow Airport. This strategic addition reinforces the company's commitment to delivering unparalleled, high-speed logistics solutions to the global aviation industry.

The new unit, located within a 10-minute drive of Heathrow Airport, is specifically designed to provide a dedicated inventory management solution for one of its aircraft engine leasing customers. This expansion enables B&H Worldwide to offer a comprehensive 24/7/365 receipt and dispatch service, ensuring critical aviation parts are managed with precision and efficiency around the clock.

Equipped with security features, including CCTV and measures compliant with Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) requirements, the new warehouse also boasts advanced temperature and humidity control capabilities, ensuring optimal storage conditions for sensitive aviation components. Furthermore, the facility includes specially built-in dangerous goods storage, catering to the diverse needs of aerospace inventory. Customers will benefit from seamless visibility of their stored inventory through B&H Worldwide's proprietary inventory management platform, FirstTRAC. To date, over 7,000 line items have already been transferred into the new facility by the customer, augmenting their existing inventory held with B&H Worldwide in Heathrow.

This enhanced capacity to hold high volumes of inventory is a crucial step towards further reducing Aircraft-On-Ground (AOG) times for carriers globally. By providing a dedicated, strategically placed warehousing solution for one of the major players in the aviation industry, B&H Worldwide continues to reinforce its position as a best-in-class logistics service provider.

Alan Barlow, Head of Operations - UK at B&H Worldwide, commented on the expansion, "This investment in our Heathrow headquarters underscores our dedication to meeting the evolving demands of the aerospace sector. The new unit not only expands our physical capacity but also enhances our ability to provide a truly responsive and secure inventory management solution for our valued customers, ultimately contributing to faster AOG recovery times worldwide."



