Gary E Smith Receives International Recognition Through the NYC Big Book Award®

2025 NYC Big Book Award Distinguished Favorite Author Gary E Smith NYC Big Book Award Distinguished Favorite "More Than You Know" by Gary E Smith 2025 NYC Big Book Award Distinguished Favorite

HAYWARD, CA, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 2025 NYC Big Book Award recognized "More Than You Know" by Gary E Smith in the category of Political Thriller as a distinguished favorite.The competition is judged by experts from different aspects of the book industry, including publishers, writers, editors, designers, booksellers, librarians and professional copywriters. Winners and distinguished favorites are based on overall excellence."More Than You Know"Award winning author and photographer, Gary E Smith, continues his mystery adventure series of the character Warren Steelgrave. True to the title of his first novel, The Willing, Steelgrave gets involved in investigating a bomb threat by a radicalized Middle Eastern hate group. The terrorists' plan is complex and ever-evolving. Their target may be different than the information first uncovered since their hatred is not limited toward only one religion.Central to the story, author Smith highlights Steelgrave's unique ability to utilize the help of three very distinct entities: the local national police of Italy, a powerful Mafia crime family, and a supportive American FBI agent. The cooperation between them and with Steelgrave must remain clandestine to prevent public scrutiny, especially since the crime family suscribes to the principle "the end justifies the means".Steelgrave's ability to anticipate the terrorists' elusive actions once again proves his worth. Unfortunately, Steelgrave then drops his guard and an unexpected act of retribution results in near-fatal knife wounds. As he is recovering, his true-love, Cindy O'Brien, reappears but only for a very short reunion.NYC Big Book Award received book submissions worldwide. Journalists, well established authors, small and large press, and first time indie authors participated in record numbers. Entries this year were received from the United States as well as countries such as Australia, Canada, China, Dubai, France, Germany, Italy, Portugal, Scotland, Singapore, Sweden, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. Cities represented among the entries were Chicago, Hamburg, Los Angeles, Melbourne, New York, Quebec, Rome, San Francisco, Seattle, Singapore, and Victoria.Publishers included Berrett-Koehler; Brown Books Kids; Central Avenue / Simon & Schuster; Forbes Books; Muse Literary; New Harbinger Publications; New York University Press; Oxford University Press; Pegasus Books; She Writes Press; University of Massachusetts Press to name a few.Winners included "What is My Legacy?" by Martin Luther King III, Arndrea Waters King, Marc Kielburger and Craig Kielburger; "Mikhail Gorbachev - How he changed our lives" by Bettina Schaefer; Berrett-Koehler's "From Founder to Future: A Business Roadmap to Impact, Longevity, and Employee Ownership" by John Abrams; The Cooking Lab's "Modernist Bread at Home" by Nathan Myhrvold; and "Wild Fox Ridge" by Xue Mo to name some key titles on the awarded list."With so many quality publishers and authors from around the world participating this year, I’m eager to share these books with a global readership," said awards sponsor Gabby Olczak.View the NYC Big Book distinguished favorites: https://www.nycbigbookaward.com/2025-favorites NYC Big Book Award is announced every fall. NYC Big Book Award is open to all authors, publishers, and illustrators, and includes submissions from the big five publishers: Penguin Random House, HarperCollins, Hachette, Macmillan, and Simon & Schuster.---About the AuthorGary E Smith's first romance thriller, "The Willing", debuted with a 4.8 stars average rating by independent reviewers who asked for a sequel. There are now nine in the Warren Steelgrave series. Gary balances life between business and a love of arts. He founded a small electrical contracting business and grew it into a multimillion-dollar national business. At the same time, he writes and is an award-winning fine art photographer. Operating within both business and artistic communities introduces him to a wide array of characters and experiences, from which he draws for his writing. When Gary is not writing, he travels. Most often, Gary will be spotted in Italy, searching for more characters and experiences for his stories to come. To follow Gary, visit www.garysmithauthor.com ---Join us for the Independent Press Award, deadlines every December and announced every spring, is open to independent authors and publishers. Visit: https://www.independentpressaward.com/2025winners Join us at the Awards Dinner on April 24th to celebrate the recipients of both programs as they receive their awards on stage. The dinner is part of the BookCAMP event, a publishing industry conference held in the New York metro area, April 24-25, 2026, https://www.independentpressaward.com/ipabookcamp

"In The Blood" by Gary E Smith, and winner of both the NYC Big Book Award and the Independent Press Award, was featured in the heart of NYC’s Times Square.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.