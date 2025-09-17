Kendra Erika Brings 'I’m Nice Till I’m Not' to Life With Exclusive New Merch Collection

"This song is about owning your confidence and your boundaries," said Erika. "The merch is an extension of that, something tangible fans can wear to express that same energy in their own lives."
— Kendra Erika, Billboard Top 10 Artist
LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After making waves with the August 22 release of her daring new single “I’m Nice Till I’m Not,” Billboard-charting pop artist Kendra Erika is keeping the momentum alive with the launch of an exclusive merch line that lets fans wear the song’s signature sass.

The “I’m Nice Till I’m Not” collection includes chic graphic tees, tanks, hoodies, hats, mugs, and posters - each designed to embody Erika’s signature blend of vintage glamour and modern edge.

Available now at shop.kendraerika.com, the line gives fans a stylish way to channel the attitude of her latest hit.

“This song is about owning your confidence and your boundaries,” said Erika. “The merch is an extension of that, something tangible fans can wear to express that same energy in their own lives.”

Known for her sultry vocals and Billboard Top Ten dance hits, Erika continues to bridge the worlds of music and style. Her latest release follows the success of “Body Language” and “Dance in the Fire,” further cementing her status as a dynamic voice in today’s pop landscape.

Fans can stream “I’m Nice Till I’m Not” now on Spotify, Apple Music, and all major platforms, and shop the complete merch collection at shop.kendraerika.com.

About Kendra Erika

With her No. 1 Billboard Dance Club Songs chart hit “Self Control,” five Billboard Top 10 dance hits, two Hollywood Independent Music Awards, high-profile collaborations, impressive live performances, and smash hits, including her most recent, “Body Language,” which has surpassed 2 million views on YouTube and is featured on TouchTunes digital jukeboxes worldwide, Kendra Erika continues to cement her place as a bold new voice in modern pop. She was also honored as a Goodwill Ambassador to China by the Hollywood Global Film Festival. With bold storytelling and a cinematic musical style, Kendra Erika continues to redefine modern pop with global reach and timeless glamour. Learn more at www.KendraErika.com

Follow Kendra on social media:
Instagram: instagram.com/kendraerika
Facebook: facebook.com/kendraerikamusic
X (Twitter): twitter.com/kendraerika
YouTube: youtube.com/kendraerika
TikTok: tiktok.com/@kendraerika

Kelly Bennett
Bennett Unlimited PR, LLC
+1 949-463-6383
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook

I'm Nice Till I'm Not

Contact
Kelly Bennett
Bennett Unlimited PR, LLC
+1 949-463-6383
Company/Organization
Bennett Unlimited PR
30251 Golden Lantern #E227
Laguna Niguel, California, 92692
United States
+1 949-463-6383
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Bennett Unlimited PR is an experienced Public Relations firm specializing in Media/Publicity Campaigns, Press Releases, and Red Carpet events. With a diverse approach and years of expertise, we offer custom-tailored growth strategies to ensure maximum media attention and success for our clients. Our work has gained national and international recognition, securing well-deserved media coverage for their products, events, or causes. With personalized service and a focus on client representation at key events, we create opportunities to enhance brand awareness and open doors for success. Let us help you craft your story.

http://www.bennettunlimitedPR.com

