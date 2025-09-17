Kendra Erika Brings 'I’m Nice Till I’m Not' to Life With Exclusive New Merch Collection

Billboard-charting pop artist Kendra Erika debuts her exclusive merch line, modeling the bold ‘I’m Nice Till I’m Not’ cap — a statement piece inspired by her latest single. Kendra Erika unveils her official merch line featuring bold statement pieces inspired by her hit single I’m Nice Till I’m Not — including hats, tees, tanks, sweatshirts, and mugs now available at shop.kendraerika.com. With vintage flair and modern edge, Kendra Erika teases her bold single I’m Nice Till I’m Not — released August 22 — now paired with an exclusive merch line at shop.kendraerika.com.

This song is about owning your confidence and your boundaries,” said Erika. “The merch is an extension of that, something tangible fans can wear to express that same energy in their own lives.” — Kendra Erika, Billboard Top 10 Artist

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- After making waves with the August 22 release of her daring new single “I’m Nice Till I’m Not, ” Billboard-charting pop artist Kendra Erika is keeping the momentum alive with the launch of an exclusive merch line that lets fans wear the song’s signature sass.The “I’m Nice Till I’m Not” collection includes chic graphic tees, tanks, hoodies, hats, mugs, and posters - each designed to embody Erika’s signature blend of vintage glamour and modern edge.Available now at shop.kendraerika.com , the line gives fans a stylish way to channel the attitude of her latest hit.“This song is about owning your confidence and your boundaries,” said Erika. “The merch is an extension of that, something tangible fans can wear to express that same energy in their own lives.”Known for her sultry vocals and Billboard Top Ten dance hits, Erika continues to bridge the worlds of music and style. Her latest release follows the success of “Body Language” and “Dance in the Fire,” further cementing her status as a dynamic voice in today’s pop landscape.Fans can stream “I’m Nice Till I’m Not” now on Spotify, Apple Music, and all major platforms, and shop the complete merch collection at shop.kendraerika.com.About Kendra ErikaWith her No. 1 Billboard Dance Club Songs chart hit “Self Control,” five Billboard Top 10 dance hits, two Hollywood Independent Music Awards, high-profile collaborations, impressive live performances, and smash hits, including her most recent, “Body Language,” which has surpassed 2 million views on YouTube and is featured on TouchTunes digital jukeboxes worldwide, Kendra Erika continues to cement her place as a bold new voice in modern pop. She was also honored as a Goodwill Ambassador to China by the Hollywood Global Film Festival. With bold storytelling and a cinematic musical style, Kendra Erika continues to redefine modern pop with global reach and timeless glamour. Learn more at www.KendraErika.com Follow Kendra on social media:Instagram: instagram.com/kendraerikaFacebook: facebook.com/kendraerikamusicX (Twitter): twitter.com/kendraerikaYouTube: youtube.com/kendraerikaTikTok: tiktok.com/@kendraerika

