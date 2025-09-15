Australia’s hottest golf tickets go on-sale this week

Returning to its spectacular summertime slot at The Grange Golf Club, LIV Golf Adelaide 2026 is preparing to take the league’s signature event to new heights once again, with hospitality and single day grounds passes going on-sale to all fans at 9am ACST this Wednesday at LIVGolf.com.

Unmissable experiences and elevated ticket options for fans of Australia’s biggest golf event are expected to drive unprecedented demand for LIV Golf Adelaide 2026 which will be held from 13 – 15 February.

Awarded the World’s Best Golf Event at the World Golf Awards for two consecutive years, LIV Golf Adelaide continues to grow, producing significant economic and interstate visitation results for South Australia.

Since 2023, the event has contributed more than $217 million to South Australia’s economy, with the 2025 edition generating a record $81.46 million, up 14 percent on the previous year. A total of 102,483 people attended LIV Golf Adelaide across the three days from 14-16 February and contributed a total of 86,530 visitor nights – both figures up 9 per cent on the previous year.

Tickets are expected to sell quickly across Australia with local and interstate fans encouraged to get in early to be part of the globally acclaimed action, entertainment and culture on offer at LIV Golf Adelaide.

Highly anticipated music stars will again provide the post-round entertainment each evening at LIV Golf Adelaide 2026, with line-up and elevated ticketing details to be announced over the coming months.

Featured hospitality offerings include:

Ripper Point: Paying homage to the all-Australian team led by captain Cam Smith, Ripper Point on the 14th tee will be elevated again in 2026 for the golf-loving fan, with ‘Trackman’ technology and commentary available for fans to understand shot selection and holes strategy. The real-time stats and analysis technology will also be available for the Barossa facility on the 14th green.

Club 54: The iconic Club 54 hospitality offering on the 18th will offer a true Championship Hole experience. An increased capacity and double-decker design will give more fans the chance to enjoy the unmatched views and dramatic finish on the 18th hole while Club 54 guests will experience all-inclusive culinary and drink offerings in premium style.

Birdie Shack: For the first time, the popular Birdie Shack overlooking the 9th green will feature signature Skyboxes offering semi-private shaded booths for an elevated experience in the festive setting at the heart of The Grange Golf Club.

The Watering Hole: Expected to be one of the first areas to sell out, the iconic Watering Hole on the Par 3 No. 12 will return, presenting a true bucket-list experience for golf and entertainment enthusiasts. The exclusive Cellar Door overlooking the green provides some of the best views in the house, including premium air-conditioned spaces, all-day food and all-inclusive drinks. In-demand hospitality offerings including Shark Shack, Beach Club, and The Garden will also return – as will The Garden Skyboxes for chic, semi-private seating – delivering a variety of inclusive experiences at the event’s epicentre for action and entertainment.

Earlier this season, fans at The Grange Golf Club witnessed a dominant display from Torque GC’s Joaquin Nieman, the event’s individual champion, and team champion Fireballs GC, captained by Spanish legend Sergio Garcia. The duo will look to defend their titles against a world-class field including the 2025 season-long individual champion, Spaniard Jon Rahm, and his 2025 team champion squad, Legion XIII.

Championship golf was celebrated with headline music acts to deliver LIV Golf Adelaide’s festival atmosphere felt throughout Australia, with more than 40 per cent of last year’s ticket holders traveling from out of state to enjoy the one-of-a-kind experience.

All tickets and more information on LIV Golf Adelaide 2026 can be accessed at LIVGolf.com.

Quotes

Attributable to Premier Peter Malinauskas

We are very excited to have the eyes of international golf on South Australia once again in February and welcoming back more than 100,000 people who made this year's LIV Golf Adelaide such a huge success.

Excitement has been building since we announced the dates for next year's tournament and now golfing fans can secure their tickets to make sure they don't miss out on the action.

We know LIV Golf Adelaide is a significant driver for interstate visitation and the array of hospitality offerings mean there really is something for everyone to experience this unique event.

From live music and single day ground passes to the iconic Watering Hole which is a fan favourite, to the premium Cellar Door and the new Birdie Shack, there are so many ways to enjoy what LIV Golf Adelaide and South Australia has to offer.

We continue to see the impact major events like this deliver to our economy, while reinforcing our state’s reputation as the ultimate destination for bucket-list events – whether you are a sports fans, art lover, foodie, or just enjoy a good festival.

Attributable to Ross Hallett, Vice President, Head of Events Executive LIV Golf

Over the past three years, Australian crowds have embraced LIV Golf Adelaide, and we are thrilled to present our Aussie fans with both familiar and brand-new experiences for 2026 that will continue to make this event bigger and better.

Whether it’s world-class hospitality, the Watering Hole, the Family Fairway, many of the best golfers in the world, or our headline concerts featuring top music talent, LIV Golf Adelaide continues to be a must-attend event for everyone.

Fans are encouraged to purchase quickly with huge demand already across our first ticket release and more than half of ticket sales expected to be bought from outside South Australia.