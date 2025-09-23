Aboriginal housing peak body established in SA

Release date: 23/09/25

A new Aboriginal peak housing body will be established in South Australia that will champion Aboriginal housing with community leadership and culturally safe solutions.

The Malinauskas Labor Government, through the SA Housing Trust, will provide $2.5 million over five years to help the South Australian Aboriginal Community Controlled Organisation Network (SAACCON) establish a peak body to drive improvements in Aboriginal housing outcomes.

One of the key focuses of the peak body will be to support the development of a community-controlled housing sector that provides both housing and housing support services, such as tenant management.

The new peak body will:

Recognise and empower Aboriginal leadership to drive Aboriginal-led decision making

Advocate for Aboriginal housing needs across South Australia.

Support the development of an Aboriginal Community Controlled Housing Sector

Strengthen partnerships between government and Aboriginal communities

Drive innovation and accountability in housing outcomes

The peak body will consult with communities and Aboriginal housing and homelessness services to effectively support and advocate for the needs of Aboriginal South Australians. It will also advise government on how it can better interact, consult with and serve communities.

This funding commitment marks a significant milestone in the implementation of the South Australian Aboriginal Housing Strategy 2021–2031, reinforcing the commitment to Aboriginal-led decision-making, community control, and culturally safe housing solutions.

The peak body will also help progress South Australia’s commitments to targets for appropriate and affordable housing in Aboriginal communities under the National Agreement for Closing the Gap.

Quotes

Attributable to Kyam Maher

Establishing a peak body led by Aboriginal people to support South Australian Aboriginal communities is a key initiative to help us meet the housing Closing the Gap target and I’m pleased we have taken this meaningful action to help tackle this vital issue.

Attributable to Nick Champion

The establishment of this new peak body will ensure Aboriginal communities are empowered to shape the housing policies and services that affect their lives.

We are listening to Aboriginal South Australians and backing their leadership with real investment to support meaningful, sustainable reform in the housing system.

Attributable to Cheryl Axelby-Keeffe, SA Housing Trust Head of Aboriginal Housing

We are proud to support SAACCON in establishing a structure that will deliver lasting change. This investment reflects our shared vision for a fair and inclusive housing system.

Attributable to Scott Wilson, SAACCON Lead Convenor

This funding agreement is a powerful recognition of the leadership and expertise within Aboriginal communities. The Peak Body will be a vital platform for driving housing reform that is culturally grounded and community-led.

Attributable to Christine Thyer SAACCON Co-Convenor

We welcome this partnership and investment. It reflects the trust placed in Aboriginal organisations to lead solutions that meet the real needs of our people. The Peak Body will ensure our voices are heard and our rights respected.