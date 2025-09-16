Palomar Health Reimagines Skilled Nursing Through Comprehensive, Patient-Centered Care

The Villas at Poway stands as a model for how integrated, patient-centered care can deliver better outcomes, greater comfort and renewed hope for individuals and families alike.

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Villas at Poway, Palomar Health’s skilled nursing facility for both post-acute and long-term care, is setting a new standard of excellence for healthcare in Southern California. Recently recognized as a Best Nursing Home for 2025 by U.S. News & World Report, The Villas at Poway offers a one-of-a-kind continuum of care through passionate staff, a home-like environment and a comprehensive suite of services that ensure every patient’s needs, from rehabilitation to hospice care, are met with extraordinary and unwavering support.What truly sets the 129-bed skilled nursing facility apart is the integrated system of medical support, offering access to everything from acute hospital services and acute rehab to skilled nursing, subacute and outpatient rehabilitation. As the only hospital-based skilled nursing facility in San Diego’s North County, The Villas at Poway is directly connected to Palomar Medical Center Poway. This unique proximity provides residents with the ability to rapidly respond to emergent occurrences, often without the need to call 911, and offers convenient access to emergency care, diagnostic services and physician specialists, depending on insurance coverage.The unmatched level of care and support at The Villas at Poway is made possible by a dedicated team of highly trained staff members including physicians, RNs, LVNs, CNAs, physical therapists, occupational therapists, speech therapists, dietitians, master’s-level social workers and case managers. Together, these healthcare professionals provide a seamless transition for patients leaving the hospital who still require advanced care, recovery and rehabilitation.“The Villas at Poway are a prime testament to how our team of dedicated healthcare professionals is always striving to reimagine the healthcare experience,” said Diane Hansen, President and CEO of Palomar Health. “With a full spectrum of services, we are proud to offer a supportive and modern environment where patients and their families can feel confident, relaxed and cared for.”As healthcare continues to evolve, The Villas at Poway stands as a model for how integrated, patient-centered care can deliver better outcomes, greater comfort and renewed hope for individuals and families alike. Earning the titles of Best Nursing Home by U.S. News & World Report for long-term care and short-term rehabilitation for the second year in a row, The Villas at Poway sets a new standard of excellence as Palomar Health continues to heal, comfort and promote health in the communities it serves.For more information on Palomar Health, please visit PalomarHealth.org

