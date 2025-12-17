Chef Leslie Myers’ Stress-Less Approach to Low-Inflammatory Holiday Cooking

Foodsense Now crafts approachable recipes and classes designed for real life and every level of cooking.

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- With holiday celebrations in full swing, chef and wellness educator Leslie Myers, CEO of online platform Foodsense Now, is sharing a different approach to indulgence. Through Foodsense Now, Myers provides a one-stop shop for practical strategies, dishes and habits that are designed to help people move through their holiday festivities while still feeling energized.“The holidays tend to be the busiest time of year for a lot of people, with crazy schedules, travel and eating in kitchens that aren’t your own,” said Myers. “But enjoying holiday food and having an anti-inflammatory way of eating can happen at the same time. People should know that focusing on small, steady habits is way better than trying to be perfect.”Why Holidays Feel HarderEven the most grounded and disciplined eaters can find themselves in a rut during the holiday season: snacking more, skipping balanced meals or grazing through holiday spreads in a way that doesn’t feel great afterward. Myers emphasizes that tackling holiday hurdles isn’t about temporarily abandoning the steady habits that make you feel good. It’s about finding a few smart, doable moves that lean into a “less is more” mindset and help your body thrive through consistency, not perfection.Simple Swaps and ShortcutsTraveling during the holiday season is common, and traveling smart with a few essential foods can set you up for success. Packing reliable snacks like an apple, tinned fish (a Foodsense Now staple!), nuts or high-fiber cereal saves the stomach from an amalgamation of overpriced airplane snacks.When it comes to social gatherings, try eating small “pre-meals” beforehand. A combination of fiber and protein calms hunger early on, eliminating overeating that leaves you bloated.Eating habits also pair well with movement. Even short periods of movement, like a 10- to 15-minute walk, reduce inflammation, help digestion and support your overall mood.Holiday FlavorsIt wouldn’t be a Foodsense Now holiday without festive dishes that shine:- Pomegranate-Apple Salsa: Pomegranate seeds combined with finely diced apples, green onions, citrus and an intentional blend of sweet and salty seasonings refreshes the taste buds with a light, tangy complement to any protein, veggie or grain bowl.- Orange Ginger Cranberry Sauce: Upgrading cranberry sauce with orange, bright ginger, dried mustard and an unsuspecting pinch of clove adds depth to a holiday classic.- Triple Gingerbread: Gluten-free, grain-free and made with a blender, this fiber-forward triple gingerbread takes pulverized fresh ginger, candied ginger root and a few naturally sweet enhancements to create moist squares packed with festive flavor.- Everything but the Bagel Roasted Carrots: Hearty, savory and the perfect amount of salty, these carrots are ready to shine as a tempting side dish with minimal prep.Foodsense Now continues to make anti-inflammatory eating simple, practical and accessible during even the busiest season of the year. Myer’s simple yet effective approach to food meets people where they’re at and brings ease back into the kitchen.“Good food and good habits shouldn’t have to compete with each other, especially during the holiday season,” said Myers. “The perfect plan doesn’t exist, and my goal is to always give people tools they can actually use. That’s what Foodsense Now is all about.”For more details on holiday dishes and seasonal tips, visit FoodsenseNow.com About Foodsense NowWellness doesn’t need to be complicated or sacrificial. Marrying balance and indulgent flavors, Foodsense Now brings ease and confidence back into the kitchen. Since 2009, Foodsense Now has crafted approachable recipes and engaging online classes that move beyond short-lived wellness trends and celebrate flavor-packed, flexible meals designed for real life and every level of cooking. CEO and host Leslie Myers combines her classical culinary training with discipline as a competitive distance runner and triathlon athlete to inspire this practical approach to eating well without compromise. As Foodsense Now reaches more kitchens, the brand is dedicated to empowering home cooks to find joy through food. To learn more, visit FoodsenseNow.com.

